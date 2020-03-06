Left Menu
Over 4 lakh hectare locust-hit farmland treated in Raj and Guj: Tomar

  New Delhi
  06-03-2020
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:51 IST
New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Over 4 lakh hectare locust-affected farmland has been treated in Rajasthan and Gujarat this year, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday. The desert locust attack on crops reported in some districts of the two states in the current year was biggest in last 26 years, he said adding that locust is a transboundary pest but its infestation in India is not a regular phenomenon.  In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Tomar however said the locust infestation was controlled by Locust Circle Offices in collaboration with state governments and farmers.  “Control operations against desert Locust was started in May 2019 and from May 2019 to 17.02.2020, a total of 4,03,488 hectare area has been treated," he said. The minister also informed the House there was no crop loss due to locusts in last three years from 2016-17 to 2018-19. But this year, the Rajasthan government reported a crop loss in an area of 1,79,585 hectare. Gujarat has done primary assessment of the crop losses due to locust infestation and the total estimated affected area is 19,313 hectare during 2019-20, he added.

The minister also said Rajasthan has reported that an amount of Rs 110 crore has been paid to 66,392 farmers as agriculture input subsidy during 2019-20. Gujarat has reported that a relief package was announced for crop losses of 33 per cent and more, for paying compensation to the farmers of affected districts in the state.  “Assistance of Rs 13,500 per hectare from State Disaster Response Fund and additional Rs 5,000 per hectare from State budget will be provided for maximum up to 2 hectares to affected farmers,” he said adding total provision for the relief package is Rs 32.76 crore.

Total 9,615 online applications have been received in Gujarat from farmers till February 15 this year and payment of compensation to the affected farmers is in progress, he added..

