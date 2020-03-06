NGO Yuva Unstoppable and wrestler Sangram Singh's foundation join hands to transform schools

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): To transform over 1,000 schools in India through health, sanitation and education, Mumbai-based non-government organisation (NGO) Indian charity Yuva Unstoppable founded by Amitabh Shah and Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation of international wrestler and motivational speaker Sangram Singh announced of partnership between both the foundation. The decision was taken during a press conference. Sangram Singh visited one of the government schools transformed by Amitabh Shah founded Indian charity Yuva Unstoppable in Mumbai. Introduced to the NGO by Amitabh Shah's wife, Rashmi Shah, he was impressed by the impact created by Yuva Unstoppable.

Towards the goal, Yuva Unstoppable has already transformed three schools, one each in Rohtak, Chandigarh, and Gurgaon and aims to reach out to children in 200 more in Haryana, Sangram's hometown, this year. "When I first met Amitabh Shah, he shared about his vision for children and his journey of transforming government schools in India. And it surprised me even more when I personally visited these schools and saw the extraordinary work done there. I learnt that his work has already changed the lives of over six lakhs kids from socio-economically challenged backgrounds in over 1500 schools," shared Sangram Singh at the event.

"I think I am only making a small contribution to his mission of transforming 10,000 schools. Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation aims to transform 1000 schools with Yuva Unstoppable," added Singh. Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation is a non-government company incorporated to hone the talent and skills of students and others in sports and education. It aims to advance and propagate education (training, coaching, development of knowledge, skills, etc.), give medical relief (providing blood, medicines, conducting free medical check-ups etc for needy), relief to the poor (relief to destitute, orphans, handicapped, senior citizens, disadvantaged women or children in need of help or aid) and preservation of environment (taking steps for clean environment, sanitation facilities, clean water, clean air, horticultural services, animal welfare, etc.

In line with the founder Sangram Singh's ambitious plan to change the face of wrestling in the country, it recently launched the first KD Jadhav Memorial International Kushti Championship last year to pay tribute to India's first individual Olympic medallist. It aims to provide a platform and opportunities to the needful to pursue their interests and chase their dreams. "Through partnership with Yuva Unstoppable's smart classroom programme, we look forward to digitally spread awareness and good practices about health and fitness among the students of government schools. I have created many videos about staying fit on my channel and now am sure they will reach many more in need thanks to Yuva Unstoppable's initiatives," further added Sangram Singh.

"Sangram Singh is a fitness icon, a true hero on the wrestling field as well as in real life. Being a municipal schools student himself, thousands of municipal school kids get inspiration from him. His message for the students that being healthy and fit goes a long way in life is truly inspiring. The partnership with Sangram Singh Foundation is indeed going to be amazing and we at Yuva Unstoppable look forward to kick-start with 200 schools in Haryana towards transforming a 1000 across India in the coming years through health, sanitation and digital education for children," said Amitabh Shah. Yuva Unstoppable is an Indian charity that has benefited over 1500 schools and 6,00,000 underprivileged children across India. They are working with 100 top institutions (Coke, 3M, IBM, Google, Morgridge Family Foundation, Adani, Unicef, UPS, L&T, United Way, Yale, IIM-A, HDFC Bank, LSE, Vedanta Group, and others) to transform government schools through better toilets, improved drinking water, scholarships, digital literacy, value based trainings, and much more.

Their vision is to impact 10,000 schools and award 10,000 scholarships. Statesman like Prime Minister Modi and Late President of India Dr APJ Kalam; Bollywood Legends like Akshay Kumar, R Balki, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra; Cricketers VVS Laxman and Sir Ian Botham; Authors Jeffrey Archer and Chetan Bhagat; Global leaders like Paul Polman (Former CEO, Unilever), Gautam Adani, Piramal, Godrej amongst others have participated in Yuva initiatives to inspire all. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

