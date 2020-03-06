I-T official displeased with tax collection shortfall in Thane

Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Pune, Anuradha Bhatia, on Friday expressed her displeasure over the shortfall in tax collection in Thane division. Taking a review of the tax collection in Thane, she said the target set for this division was Rs 5,300 crore, while the collection was only Rs 2,400 crore.

"Even now, there is a shortfall around Rs 3,000 crore," she said. Bhatia was addressing tax consultants and representatives of different associations at the launch of the 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme here.

The scheme, which is aimed at resolving cases related to income tax, was announced during the 2020-21 budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "The Pune charge (division), which includes, Satara, Kolhapur, Pune, etc, is doing very well. But Thane and Nashik are far from satisfactory. The collection of the Thane charge is going in the negative," she said.

"In Thane, 81,563 people have not not yet filed their returns. It is a huge number...They could be individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs)," she added. Bhatia said there were around 8 lakh societies, NGOs and trusts registered with the co-operative department in the state, of which only 10,000 have filed their returns.

"This is dismal," she said. She also observed that a large number of assessees were not paying the taxes in the correct manner.

Bhatia called upon the taxpayers and those present at the gathering to help her department achieve the target. "I need your help. I need each one you present here, all the associations, to help me in this," she said..

