Zolostays eyes to double presence in 2 years, says official

Flat-share platform provider Zolostays has planned to scale up its presence in 20 cities over the next two years, a top official said on Friday. The co-living market size in the top 30 cities was expected to more than double by 2025 to USD 13.92 billion.

"Co-living is one of the most viable and sustainable ways of living that we can create for the future," Zolostays co-founder Nikhil Sikri said in a press release. Bengaluru-based Zolostays is present in 10 cities and plans to scale up to 20 cities in the next 24 months, the release said.

According to Sikri, Zolostays currently works with over 500 builders to create sustainable and affordable living solutions for students and working professionals across cities in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

