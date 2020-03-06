Left Menu
Most women not keen to apply for defence, construction jobs: Survey

  Updated: 06-03-2020 22:14 IST
Women jobseekers are not very keen on sectors like defence, government, insurance, construction and engineering, a study has said. The industries that see least affinity amongst women jobseekers include defence or government (ratio of men to women is 4:1), insurance (ratio of 3:1) and construction and engineering (ratio of 10:1), according to the study by job site Naukri.com.

The data from the 2019 active base of jobseekers has been analysed to deduce insights on women jobseekers, it said. January 2020 search data by women jobseekers has also been used for actionable insights. The study also revealed that women jobseekers are growing substantially in the job market.

The number of active women jobseekers on Naukri.com has grown by 28 per cent year-on-year, compared to the men jobseekers at 23 per cent. Naukri.com has over 60 million curriculum vitaes (CVs) on its platform, out of which women jobseekers constitute 30 per cent.

About 66 per cent of women jobseekers are graduates and 34 per cent are postgraduates, it added. "It's quite encouraging to see women jobseekers driving the growth in the recruitment category at 28 per cent y-o-y. This growth is backed by industries like accounting or finance, BFSI and education, teaching and training," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.

'Work from home' is one of the top searched keywords by women jobseekers, which indicates an affinity towards a flexible working environment, he added. This growth in women jobseekers is driven by non-metros at 34 per cent versus 24 per cent for men.

Within the metros as well, women jobseekers are growing more than men at 30 per cent as against 25 per cent for men. Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata are driving the growth in women jobseekers within metros, it said..

