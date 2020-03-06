Kuwait lifts restrictions on Indian passengers
The Civil Aviation Authority of Kuwait has lifted an order requiring medical certificates for Indians travelling to the country, according to a release. The authority had made the requirement for nationals from 10 countries, including India, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a release on Friday, Jazeera Airways said Kuwait has rolled back travel restrictions for Indian passengers. Kuwait's Jazeera Airways continues to take additional precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well being of its passengers, it added.
Currently, the airline connects five Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Kochi –- to the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Youth shot dead in Delhi's Rohini
Couple held for thrashing boy in Hyderabad
Delhi court grants time till May 4 to CBI, ED to complete probe in Aircel-Maxis matter against P Chidambaram, his son.
50-year-old man found hanging in Delhi's Geeta Colony
Man, released from jail in attempt to murder case, shot dead in Delhi