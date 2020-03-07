Redefine Luxury and Chic with Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, the only Pullman Hotel in India is the new luxury destination for entrepreneurs, corporates, leisure travellers and residents in the city. From innovative gastronomy at its eclectic fine dining outlets to art experiences in hotel spaces to inspiring meetings and wellness offerings, the upscale hotel is a destination for all. With a rich brand lineage - Pullman is inspired by George Pullman, who introduced luxury train travel for the first time. He revolutionized the concept of sleeper trains by giving them an environment of luxury, conviviality and comfort. It allowed voyagers to sleep and dine in rail travel and was popularly known as ‘Pullman Sleeper’ or ‘Palace Car.’ Later, the first hotel on wheels was introduced that was equipped with a sleeper, kitchen, dining car and impeccable service. In 2007- the world leading augmented hospitality group, Accor decided to reinvent the upscale hotel experience. Pullman Hotels & Resorts was born with the same spirit of innovation. On placing a compass at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, one would find that business hubs of Delhi and Gurgaon are at a radius of few kms and adjacent to Indira Gandhi International Airport. The upscale hotel offers 270 rooms and 6 restaurants and bars, a full-service spa and salon, and an outdoor swimming pool. Also, with a philosophy of “Our world is your playground” a concept by Pullman Hotels & Resorts - the brand aims to promote art, photography and local culture on a large scale and in an innovative manner. Artist Playground or Art Zone by Pullman New Delhi Aerocity are inspiring concepts that showcase a permanent art space, complementing the luxury and design of the hotel.

Mr. Biswajit Chakraborty, General Manager Delegate (Area General Manager) Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, said, “Pullman New Delhi Aerocity is the 100th Pullman worldwide that opened in 2015 and is one of the high-end international brand of the Accor group. The upscale hotel is targeted at cosmopolitan travellers who enjoy combining work and leisure. From presenting cuisines of different parts of the world to displaying the artwork of renowned artists, the 5 Star hotel is committed to offering impeccable service and warm hospitality to the guests. In the last 6 months, we organized various food festivals showcasing delectable cuisine from various countries like Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Turkey which was a great win for us. Moreover, by inviting renowned international artists, we have become one of the only 5 Star hotel in Aerocity offering Live Jazz Nights every month. We have a lot more to showcase this year around Art, Gastronomy and Experiences. With Delhi’s star chef, Mr. Neeraj Tyagi on board as the Director of Culinary, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, the property has become the new hot destination for F&B in the city. The upscale hotel offers global cuisine from around the world with frequently organizing sumptuous national and international food festivals by inviting global and home chefs at the property. The 5 Star hotel offers an assortment of dining options with every restaurant having a distinct identity. Pluck, our Signature Buffet restaurant serves Regional Indian, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and Hawker Style Asian Cuisine. Pluck offers the freshest, safest ingredients in a seasonal menu that is locally focused and globally artistic, cultivating a healthy relationship on our tables with an in house farm of 5,000 sq. ft. The restaurant has introduced a revamped lunch and dinner buffet menu presenting 15 different islands which includes Grandma’s Kitchen, Chaat Counter, Pickle Wall, Noodle Soup Bar and International Dessert Counter and much more.

Further, another signature dining outlet at the hotel, Honk is a melting pot of flavours with an indoor and alfresco seating offering Asian inspired street food cuisine. Honk has recently introduced Honk Dim sum lunches which have endless servings of 22 varieties of Steamed, Pan fried and baked Dimsum. Guests can also relish varieties of soups, salads, curated meals in a bowl, and homemade gelato exclusively available every day. Originating in tea houses, dim sums are best complemented with tea. Delight your palate with premium Asian teas and beverages like shochu, sake and umeshu. From heart-warming décor to the calming aroma, the Woo Wellness Spa & Salon is the most luxurious and sensational pampering paradise at the hotel. The Spa offers every imaginable treatment - from Swedish to Thai to Ayurvedic and is always looking for new ways to ease the stress out of its patrons.

The meeting spaces support a vibrant space that appeals to the five senses, flexibility in usage to create an environment that fosters creativity, productivity and personal fulfilment. Moreover, the elegant and contemporary design & décor of 1,191 sq. m. of pillarless Peacock Ballroom is inspired by the Indian peacock - vibrant, stately and majestic. Pullman Courtyard, an outdoor space, can also be used for Meetings Events Conventions and Weddings. Club by Pullman, another spectacular offering by the 5 star hotel is a perfect blend of luxury & comfort with distinctive amenities, specially designed keeping in mind the requirement of today’s traveller. Spread over 36 square meters, the Club room is a unique space overlooking the runway on the top floor and comes along with exclusive access to the bespoke Club lounge and its benefits.

Pullman stands strongly as a premium brand of the Accor group and believes in bringing together all the interesting elements of the key brand pillars that create a unique hospitality experience for those in Delhi & NCR. About Pullman Pullman Hotels & Resorts delivers an experience that is upscale, upbeat and perfectly in tempo with the global zeitgeist. Against the backdrop of today’s fast paced life, Pullman helps guests be at their best, in business and at leisure, enabling them to seamlessly conduct business, explore the locale, workout and make connections – to the neighbourhood and people around them. Retaining the values of exploration, comfort and dependability that drove it to become a pioneering travel brand over 150 years ago, Pullman today features more than 130 worldwide properties including Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel, Pullman Park Lane Hong Kong, Pullman Shanghai South, Pullman London St Pancras and Pullman Sao Paulo Vila Olimpia. Pullman is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 4,900 hotels and residences across 110 countries.

About Accor Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in more than 5000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. The Group has been acquiring hospitality expertise for more than 50 years, resulting in an unrivaled portfolio of 39 hotel brands, from luxury to economy, supported by one of the most attractive loyalty programs in the world. ALL - Accor Live Limitless is a daily lifestyle companion that integrates rewards, services and experiences bringing value to everyday life inventing a completely new aspirational way to live limitless.

Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community via its Planet 21 – Acting Here program and the Accor Solidarity endowment fund, which gives disadvantaged groups access to employment through professional training. Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit accor.com. Or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Image: Facade of Pullman New Delhi Aerocity PWR PWR.

