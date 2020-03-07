Nile cruise boat under quarantine in Luxor

A Nile cruise boat carrying over 150 tourists, including Indians, and Egyptian crew is under quarantine in the southern city of Luxor after 12 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Egyptian health authorities say a Taiwanese-American tourist on board the boat had tested positive for the virus upon returning to Taiwan late in February.

Local officials said there are Americans, French, and Indians among the passengers. A health official said that the 12 are isolated inside the boat while the rest are awaiting test results. The new infections bring the total number of cases in Egypt to 15.

