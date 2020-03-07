Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nile cruise boat under quarantine in Luxor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 16:16 IST
Nile cruise boat under quarantine in Luxor
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A Nile cruise boat carrying over 150 tourists, including Indians, and Egyptian crew is under quarantine in the southern city of Luxor after 12 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Egyptian health authorities say a Taiwanese-American tourist on board the boat had tested positive for the virus upon returning to Taiwan late in February.

Local officials said there are Americans, French, and Indians among the passengers. A health official said that the 12 are isolated inside the boat while the rest are awaiting test results. The new infections bring the total number of cases in Egypt to 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

International Women's Day: Raj hospital to organise free cancer screening camp

On the International Womens Day on Sunday, a hospital here will organise a breast and cervical cancer screening camp for the female personnel of Rajasthan Police and CRPF as well as their female family membersThe initiative is being support...

Maha man keeps ACs on for dogs, pays Rs 7L for power theft

A Navi Mumbai resident paid Rs 7 lakh as payment and penalty for stealing 34,465 units of electricity to keep his home air-conditioners running 247 for the comfort of his pedigreed dogs, officials said on Saturday. The man, whose name was n...

Now female worshippers can pray at Pakistan's famous Sunehri Masjid

After a ban of 23 years, female worshippers can now pray at Peshawars famous Sunehri Masjid, a move welcomed by womens groups, according to a media report. Around 20 women offered prayers on Friday after the mosque administration announced ...

MP: `Missing' independent MLA returns, says he supports Nath

Surendra Singh Shera, one of the four missing MLAs supporting the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh who went missing, returned here on Saturday and stated that he continues to be on the Congress side. The independent MLA from Burhanpur,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020