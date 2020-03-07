Left Menu
Development News Edition

Put coronavirus awareness messages in place of ringing tones: DoT to telcos

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 17:33 IST
Put coronavirus awareness messages in place of ringing tones: DoT to telcos

Dial any number and chances are high that you might get to hear awareness messages on coronavirus, instead of ringing tones. The move follows an order in this regard from the government which has shared the audio clip of the message with telecom operators.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) in an email to telecom operators on Friday asked to incorporate audio clip in the ring back tone till further orders. One of the telecom operators said the audio clip has not been made available on those numbers where subscribers are paying for caller tunes.

Corporates have swung into action to tackle spread of coronavirus. While some of the companies like Paytm, Twitter etc have given their employees the option to work from home, Reliance Jio is learnt to have disabled biometrics system from attendance and asked employees to use an internal app to mark attendance. Ride hailing app Ola has started offering sanitisers and masks to its driver partners.

"Our walk-in centres across cities have been equipped with a steady supply of health advisory material, sanitisers and masks which can be picked up and used by the driver-partners to ensure the highest levels of cleanliness for themselves and their vehicles. This will help create a safer and cleaner ride experience for our customers as well," Ola said in a statement. The company has set up task-force consisting of members from various internal departments for continuous monitoring and support for all stakeholders.

"We urge customers to join us in this initiative by adhering to health guidelines including personal hygiene and seeking immediate medical attention if they have any flu like symptoms. This will go a long way in ensuring their well-being as well as that of fellow passengers and driver partners," Ola said. In the wake of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India so far, the Union Health Ministry has made functional 52 laboratories for testing samples while 57 labs have been designated for helping in sample collection for COVID-19 to enhance capacity for diagnosis and detection of the disease.

As on March 6, a total of 4,058 samples from 3,404 individuals have been tested by the network. This includes testing of 1,308 samples from 654 individuals evacuated from Wuhan, China and quarantined at ITBP and Manesar Camp and tested twice on days 0 and 14. Subsequently, another 236 individuals evacuated from Wuhan and Diamond Princess Ship, Japan on February 27 were tested on day 0. Repeat testing will be done on day 14..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Take Jauhar University under govt control, proposes Rampur administration

The district administration on Saturday proposed to bring the Jauhar University under the control of Uttar Pradesh government. The university which was established in 2006 by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur and whose chancellor is S...

Diamond Princess passenger dies, bringing ship's death toll to seven -NHK

A former passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who was infected with coronavirus has died, bringing the death toll from the ship to seven, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.The passenger, a non-Japanese male, died on ...

Health News roundup: Philippines to declare health emergency; South Korea's coronavirus cases climbs and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Cancer patient aboard coronavirus-stalled cruise faces possible chemotherapy delayAmong the 2,400 passengers stranded off the California coast on a cruise ship carrying at least 21 people...

All Women Crew operates train between Secunderabad-Vikarabad

Hyderabad, Mar 7 PTIAs part of a Railways campaign, an all women crew operated a passenger train from Secunderabad here to Vikarabad, a distance of around 75 km, on the eve of International Womens Day. To specify the importance of women emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020