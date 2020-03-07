Brands go all out to celebrate Women's Day

Lavish brunches, refreshing spa sessions, or enticing discounts on clothes, accessories, and jewelry, come Sunday and women in the capital will be spoilt for choice as brands go out of their way to celebrate the International Women's Day. So if you are an avid foodie, out and out shopaholic, or someone craving for a "me time" to relax at a high-end luxurious spa, worry not, because there is a store full of offers to get you going on the special day.

For female shoppers, like always, malls across the city would be the place to be at, thanks to their lucrative discounts and out-of-the-box offers. Case in point, Pacific Mall, which has come out with "Be Our Own BAE" campaign, where on shopping of Rs 5,000-15,000 it is giving customers a chance to win "diamond pendants, assured F&B and complimentary beauty vouchers" from Saturday till March 15. Joining the bandwagon are other brick-and-mortar stores too.

While retail chain 1-India Family Mart is giving shopping coupons worth Rs 500 on shopping of Rs 999 on a vast variety of products ranging from fashion apparel to home accessories, Kalpana — and ethnic female garment store — has come up with a one-of-its-kind quirky offer on the occasion. "For two days, today and tomorrow, get a discount equal to 5 times your height in feet. For example, 5 feet 6 inches = 5.5 feet = 27.5 percent discount," read the advertisement of Kalpana in a national daily.

Of course, things are pretty hot in the online platforms too where discounts are maximum and inconvenience minimum. Flipkart and Amazon are offering irresistible discounts ranging from "30-80 percent" on western wear, ethnic ensembles, shoes, watches, bags, jewelry, and whatnot.

But then shopping is not for everyone, especially for the woman who is looking for a break from their daily chores, and won't mind whiling away their time at a fancy spa and unwind. If that is the case, Yes Madam, a beauty and wellness services platform, and a few other spa and salons at five-star hotels, can be your go-to place to relax and rejuvenate.

"At Yes Madam, we have several beauty packages for Women's Day across all the 20 cities. So, ladies can pick an appointment as per their convenience to relax and rejuvenate at their own comfort and affordable prices," said Mayank Arya, co-founder, Yes Madam. That said, this was just the appetizer in the list of goodies that are in the offing, as the main-course here literally includes elaborate brunches and buffets curated for the occasion — for the "sheroes".

Topping the chart here is the aptly titled, "Sheroes Brunch" by The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi. The menu includes gastronomical delights ranging from delectable summer salads — like "Orange Beetroot with feta", "tangy street food and chaats" — and Indian delicacies like biryani and succulent kebabs, to melt-in-the-mouth dimsums, "Chinese Peking Chicken" and "Thai curries paired with Jasmine Rice". "The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi is up and about celebrating the zeal of women world over – and what better than a Sunday brunch spread of global delicacies especially curated by the property's dynamic culinary team, fit for the queens to indulge in.

"Guests will also have the chance to take delight in edible pink and red baubles and desserts, paired with pink cocktails and mocktails," said the spokesperson of The Westin. Besides The Westin, Smoke House Deli, Soda Bottle Opener Wala and The Manor Hotel to have prepared a special feast for the day. Some of them are also giving offers like "one plus one" on food and drink for "ladies table" or else wise.

"SodaBottleOpenerWala is giving its patrons an exciting offer on Women's Day, 8th March 2020, on the lines of this year's International Women's Day theme #eachforequal. For example, there is one free glass of sangria or cocktail this women's day not just for women but also that one special person they bring along," read a release from the restaurant. The theme for International Women's Day 2020, according to the United Nations Women, is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights"...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

