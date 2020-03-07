Coronavirus: Assam CM reviews health department's preparedness

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday reviewed the preparedness and monitoring mechanism of the health department to check the spread of novel coronavirus in the state. He urged people to maintain personal hygiene to keep themselves safe from this virus.

During the review meeting here, the chief minister directed the health department to take steps for sensitizing government officials from the state headquarters to the panchayat level on the coronavirus outbreak and precautionary measures needed to be taken. He also asked the department to carry out extensive awareness drive among the people.

Health department officials informed Sonowal that screening of every passenger of all international flights at the Guwahati airport is being carried out along with regular screening at other airports in the State. An isolation ward has been set up at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and places have been identified at all district hospitals for such wards.

