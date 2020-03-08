Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus audio message as mobile caller tune on DoT orders; Jio, BSNL in full compliance, others yet to follow

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 13:56 IST
Coronavirus audio message as mobile caller tune on DoT orders; Jio, BSNL in full compliance, others yet to follow
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

‎The government has ordered all telecom firms to make a 30-second audio clip on coronavirus as a caller tune of mobile phone users to create awareness among masses about the epidemic -- an order that state-owned BSNL and Reliance Jio have fully complied with while other telcos are yet to follow. Top sources said on a request from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) ordered superseding of the phone ringing tone that one hears on dialing a number, with the 30-second information clip.

The only exception to not hearing the coronavirus message is when a user has subscribed to a particular tune, they said. All telcos were asked to incorporate the coronavirus ringing tone but so far only state-owned BSNL and Reliance Jio are in full compliance. The other telcos have cited technical issues for part implementation, they said.

The DoT had on Friday sent email instructions to all telcos to make the coronavirus audio clip as the 'ringback tone' to help disseminate information to masses. The order asked telcos to "incorporate audio clips in ringback tone of each subscriber on urgent basis from today till further orders".

This followed a letter from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to the Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash on March 5 on disseminating pertinent information on coronavirus through all channels of communication and from all possible vantage points. "You are requested to ask the telecom firms to make use of 30-second audio we have developed as the pre-call notification for a period of three days," the letter said. It also sought a direction to telcos "to send bulk SMS/PUSH notification on the simple dos and don'ts to all the clients".

It further sought the telecom secretary's personal monitoring to ensure mechanisms are in place for the successful dissemination of messages. The ministry's request to the DoT came as part of steps to create awareness to prevent the spread of the disease and advocate simple public health measures that people can take to prevent infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

Qatar Airways on Sunday said it is working closely with Indian health authorities after some people who had traveled on one of its flights to Kochi tested positive for coronavirus infectionFive more people from Kerala, including three with ...

Motor racing-Spectators barred from Bahrain F1 Grand Prix due to coronavirus

The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead this month without spectators due to the coronavirus crisis, a blow to the Gulfs Arab states important tourism sector.Bahrain, which is hosting the second round of the Formula One season on M...

Czech PM says Italy should ban all citizens from travelling to Europe

Italy should ban all its citizens from traveling to Europe in order to curb the new coronavirus outbreak, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday.Italy imposed a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north earlier on Sund...

Govt taking strict action: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Yes Bank crisis

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that the government has initiated strict action regarding the Yes Bank issue. Speaking to media, when asked about the Yes Bank crisis, Prasad said, The government is taking s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020