Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

Qatar Airways on Sunday said it is working closely with Indian health authorities after some people who had traveled on one of its flights to Kochi tested positive for coronavirus infection

Five more people from Kerala, including three with recent travel history to Italy, have been tested positive for coronavirus infection. Three of them, a couple and their son, had evaded health screening at the airport on their return about a week ago.

The three had taken a Qatar Airways flight (QR 126) from Venice to Doha and took a flight (QR 154) from Doha to Kochi. They arrived in Kochi on March 1. "In relation to reports that passengers with suspected coronavirus were on Qatar Airways flight QR514 Doha to Kochi on February 29, we can confirm that Qatar Airways is working closely with Indian health authorities," the airline said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said all the passengers who traveled in the two flights should get in touch with health authorities.

Qatar Airways also said it was working with global and local health authorities to help stop the spread of coronavirus. "If you have any concerns about your own health following your travel schedule, we recommend you speak with your local medical facility or authorities for further guidance," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

