Left Menu
Development News Edition

L&T launches training programme for rural women in welding technology

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 17:26 IST
L&T launches training programme for rural women in welding technology

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Sunday said it has launched a programme to train rural women in wielding technology, traditionally a male-dominated workspace. "L&T’s Vadodara Heavy Engineering Works (VHEW), has launched a unique initiative to train rural women students in welding technology," the company said in a statement.

It is a unique program initiated around International Women's Day to enhance the technical skillsets of women students from socially and economically underprivileged sections, it added. The company's Senior Vice President and Head, Heavy Engineering Y S Trivedi said: "L&T is known for best-in-class welding technology and talent for manufacturing most complex of heavy machinery, process plant equipment and nuclear systems. In line with the theme for International Women's Day 2020 this technical curriculum will provide equal opportunities to young women for the enabled world." "While welding isn't a traditional occupation for women, it will be a defining moment for the first batch of nine young women to be able to fulfil their dream of getting into the highly-specialised and remunerative industrial occupation. We plan to expand this program in future, basis learnings on the progress of the first batch," added Trivedi.

Vivekanand Institute of Vocational & Entrepreneurial Competence (VIVEC), run by Shroff Foundation Trust (SFT), is the NGO partner in this CSR initiative. The training curriculum is designed keeping in view the practical situations in the industry and will be mentored by senior management from the VHEW facility.

Apart from honing their skills on welding, these students will be groomed for personal development with 32 modules such as computer learning, spoken English, yoga and Art of Living, the statement said. After the successful completion of their training, the women will be awarded a certificate from L&T and SFT. These women students will have the liberty to explore the opportunity to undergo further training at L&T's workshops at VHEW, subject to meeting eligibility criteria under the company training schemes.

VHEW is a specialised facility for manufacturing equipment and systems that involves exotic metals and advanced composite materials. The facility serves process plant, nuclear, defence and aerospace industries. It is the only facility in India that exports nuclear systems to the US..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Buses, metro to be disinfected on regular basis, says Kejriwal

The Delhi government has ordered DTC and cluster buses, metro and hospitals to be disinfected on a regular basis as a precautionary measure to deal with the novel coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Addressing a pres...

Italy's soccer clubs should consider stopping top division matches - sports minister

Italys Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora asked the national soccer association to consider stopping top division Serie A matches after the country ordered a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north to tackle the coronavirus ou...

Keep striving for your dreams with hard work, determination: IAF's women fighter pilots

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented Nari Shakti Puruskar to Indian Air Forces first women fighter pilots Mohana Singh Jitarwal, Avani Chaturvedi and Bhawana Kanth. Last year, Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh Jitarwal scripted histor...

Bangladesh reports first coronavirus case

Bangladesh confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus infection, as informed by the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research on Sunday. Meerjady Sabrina Flora told reporters at a briefing that two relativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020