L&T launches training programme for rural women in welding technology

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Sunday said it has launched a programme to train rural women in wielding technology, traditionally a male-dominated workspace. "L&T’s Vadodara Heavy Engineering Works (VHEW), has launched a unique initiative to train rural women students in welding technology," the company said in a statement.

It is a unique program initiated around International Women's Day to enhance the technical skillsets of women students from socially and economically underprivileged sections, it added. The company's Senior Vice President and Head, Heavy Engineering Y S Trivedi said: "L&T is known for best-in-class welding technology and talent for manufacturing most complex of heavy machinery, process plant equipment and nuclear systems. In line with the theme for International Women's Day 2020 this technical curriculum will provide equal opportunities to young women for the enabled world." "While welding isn't a traditional occupation for women, it will be a defining moment for the first batch of nine young women to be able to fulfil their dream of getting into the highly-specialised and remunerative industrial occupation. We plan to expand this program in future, basis learnings on the progress of the first batch," added Trivedi.

Vivekanand Institute of Vocational & Entrepreneurial Competence (VIVEC), run by Shroff Foundation Trust (SFT), is the NGO partner in this CSR initiative. The training curriculum is designed keeping in view the practical situations in the industry and will be mentored by senior management from the VHEW facility.

Apart from honing their skills on welding, these students will be groomed for personal development with 32 modules such as computer learning, spoken English, yoga and Art of Living, the statement said. After the successful completion of their training, the women will be awarded a certificate from L&T and SFT. These women students will have the liberty to explore the opportunity to undergo further training at L&T's workshops at VHEW, subject to meeting eligibility criteria under the company training schemes.

VHEW is a specialised facility for manufacturing equipment and systems that involves exotic metals and advanced composite materials. The facility serves process plant, nuclear, defence and aerospace industries. It is the only facility in India that exports nuclear systems to the US..

