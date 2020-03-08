Left Menu
Coronavirus: GoAir to not charge cancellation fee on tickets booked till April 30

  Updated: 08-03-2020 19:28 IST
Budget carrier GoAir on Sunday said it will not charge any fee on cancellation or rescheduling of tickets booked till April 30 amid the coronavirus scare. This applies for all bookings made between March 8 and April 30 and for the travel period between March 8 and September 30, the airline said in a statement. The zero cancellation and rebooking fee offer can be availed if done up to 14 days before departure, GoAir said in the statement. The airline's move came a day after IndiGo announced waiving of rescheduling charges on tickets booked between March 12 and March 31 for its domestic and international flights on similar concerns. IndiGo, however, did not give its customer the option of cancellation. GoAir also said that a customer will have to pay the fare difference when rescheduling a flight. "We looked at what could be going on in the consumer's mind right now – especially in the prevailing uncertain situation. It emerged that the freedom to reschedule flight tickets without any strings attached was the biggest concern," Managing Director Jeh Wadia said

GoAir currently operates over 300 daily flights to 35 destinations with 27 of them domestic and rest international ones.

