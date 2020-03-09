Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank scam: CBI carries out searches at 7 locations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 12:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 12:45 IST
Yes Bank scam: CBI carries out searches at 7 locations

The CBI carried out searches at seven locations on Monday in connection with the Yes Bank scam pertaining to the Rs 600 crore alleged bribe to the family of its co-founder Rana Kapoor by DHFL, officials said. Teams of CBI officers are carrying out operations at the residence and official premises of the accused in Mumbai, they said.

The agency has alleged that Kapoor, 62, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan, DHFL promoter for round tripping of funds where loans from Yes Bank to DHFL landed in companies owned by daughters of Kapoor, DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, they said. The agency has alleged that between April and June, 2018, Yes Bank invested Rs 3700 crore in short-term debentures of the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), they said.

Yes Bank also sanctioned a loan of Rs 750 crore to RKW Developers Pvt Ltd whose Director is Dheeraj Wadhawan and is a DHFL group company for their Bandra reclamation project, they said. The amount was transferred to by RKW Developers to DHFL without investing anything in the project for which it was sanctioned, they said.

In return for these Yes Bank funds, Wadhawan allegedly invested Rs 600 crore in a company of Kapoor's daughters--DoIt Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd which the CBI alleges to be a bribe to Kapoor for Yes Bank investments. DHFL is alleged to have had siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of total bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore using a web of multiple shell companies.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday had imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect. Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

As per the RBI's draft reconstruction scheme, State Bank of India will pick up 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Germany reports more than 200 new coronavirus cases - Robert Koch Institute

Germany on Monday reported 210 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said.The number of cases rose to 1,112, up from 902 reported on Sunday. The largest number of the cases, 484, were in the western region of Nor...

Pacific learners to benefit from maths initiative expansion

Thousands of Pacific learners across fifty schools in Auckland will benefit from the expansion of a Pacific-centred mathematics initiative that was launched by the Government today.The 7.2 million expansion of the successful Developing Math...

Oil suffers rout after Saudi Arabia fires first shot of price war

Losing more than a quarter of their value, oil prices were set on Monday for their biggest daily rout since the first Gulf War, after Saudi Arabia cut its official prices in a market already reeling from the impact of the coronavirus on glo...

Soccer-Romanian matches to be played without spectators due to coronavirus

All Romanian league matches will be played without spectators attending until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Romanian Football Federation FRF said. The FRF also said in a statement it has suspended ticket sales for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020