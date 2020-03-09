Kazakh president orders spending cuts after oil price drop

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government on Monday to cut budget expenditure and ensure the stability of financial and currency markets, his office said, after the price of oil saw its biggest drop since 1991.

The oil-exporting Central Asian nation will focus on protecting jobs, Tokayev's office said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.