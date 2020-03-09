Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian bond yields spike, euro zone inflation expectations tumble on recession fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:03 IST
Italian bond yields spike, euro zone inflation expectations tumble on recession fears

Italian bond yields soared on Monday while safe-haven German debt yields hit new record lows and euro zone inflation expectations tumbled to unprecedented levels as a crash in oil prices amplified recession fears spurred by coronavirus. A move by Saudi Arabia to raise crude output pummelled oil prices and heightened fears of a global recession plunged European stocks into a bear market on Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases spiked over the weekend, with both new infections and the death rate showing their largest daily increase in Italy - the current focus of the crisis - since the start of the outbreak. Yields on Italy's government bonds shot up after the country ordered a virtual lockdown across much of its wealthy northern region.

Short-end bonds took the biggest hit. The two-year yield jumped as much as 56 basis points to 0.646%, the highest since June 2019. It was last up 22 basis points at 0.28% Italy's 10-year yield was last up 18 bps at 1.25%.

That pushed the gap between Italy and euro zone benchmark German 10-year yields - a key measure of risk on the former - above 200 bps for the first time since August 2019 . Euro zone inflation expectations sank below 1% for the first time ever - far off the ECB's close to but lower than 2% target.

The 10-year Bund yield - the euro zone's leading safe asset - fell to a new record low of -0.863%. It was last down 10 bps on the day at -0.83%. The 30-year bond yield - the longest on Germany's yield curve - also fell to a record low of -0.60%. It was last down 15 bps at -0.46% "It's all adding to the pressure on the ECB," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann, as the move is likely to have a big downward impact on euro area inflation due later this month.

Money markets are fully pricing in the probability that the ECB will cut interest rates by 10 bps at its meeting on Thursday, but the focus is on whether this will suffice. "I think a response from the ECB in terms of QE (quantitative easing) is necessary as the monetary transmission is broken," said Mizuho head of rates strategy Peter Chatwell, referring to the bank's bond purchases.

"If they do nothing then the yield curve could invert in Germany," he added, referring to a key gauge that is usually taken as a sign of an upcoming recession. The gap between two and 10-year Bunds is at its tightest since 2008 .

Pledges by governments to increase spending to tackle the impact of coronavirus failed to soothe markets. Germany promised aid to companies hit by collapsing demand , while Italy's government will further increase spending in a "massive shock therapy" to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the prime minister said on Monday.

He added that the government would use the flexibility envisaged by European budget rules "in full".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Centre should allow Puri Jagannath Temple to withdraw from Yes Bank: BJD's Prasanna Acharya

Biju Janata Dal BJD Vice President Prasanna Acharya on Monday urged Union Finance Minister to allow Puri Jagannath Temple administration to withdraw the temples fund from the crisis-hit Yes Bank as it belongs to the common people of the cou...

No Olympic spot for Sakshi Chaudhary, loses in QFs of Asian Qualifiers

Former junior world champion Sakshi Chaudhary 57kg failed to secure an Olympic berth after going down to Koreas Im Aeji in the quarterfinals of the Asian Qualifiers here on Monday. The 19-year-old Chaudhary lost 0-5 to Im, who is also a f...

Playing games while eating may cut food intake: Study

Playing games on computer screens during a meal may decrease the amount of food a person eats, according to a study. The research, published in the Journal of Nutrition, found that when 119 young adults consumed a meal while playing a simpl...

Allahabad HC orders removal of anti-CAA protesters' posters

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December. The bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha directed the distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020