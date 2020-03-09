Left Menu
PTC India bags consulting projects worth Rs 75 cr from EESL

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:08 IST
PTC India has bagged consulting projects worth Rs 75 crore from state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL). "PTC India is now establishing its competence in providing consulting services to various clients in the power sector. PTC India has recently won consulting projects worth Rs 75 crores from EESL," PTC India said in a BSE filing on Friday.

PTC India will now manage EESL's flagship Street Light National Program (SLNP) in Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal. Order for Gujarat has been received and PTC is the lowest bidder for the remaining states.

Under SLNP, PTC is already offering similar services to EESL in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand. "With large scale activities going on in the power sector to make power available, Techno-Commercial consulting has started playing a substantial role. PTC India will leverage its expertise and endeavour to take a dominant position in this segment to boost its service offerings," PTC India Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Amitabh said.

PTC presently offers consulting services in the areas of energy management solutions, distribution management solutions, transmission advisory, regulatory and open access advisory, the filing said..

