Cognizant names Archana Deskus to Board of Directors

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 09-03-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 16:14 IST
IT firm Cognizant on Monday said Archana Deskus has been appointed to its board of directors as independent director. "...on March 5, 2020, Archana Deskus was appointed to its board of directors as a new independent director, effective immediately," Cognizant said in a statement.

Deskus, 54, currently serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer for Intel Corporation, it added. Prior to Intel, she has worked with several global companies, including HP Enterprise, Baker Hughes, Ingersoll Rand, Timex Group USA, and North America HVAC.

Deskus currently serves on the board of Nasdaq-listed East West Bancorp, Inc, the holding company for East West Bank, the largest independent bank in Southern California. She also serves on the board of East West Bank. "Archana Deskus brings to the Cognizant board extensive experience as a CIO, setting and leading the technology strategy for large, global corporations. Her expertise in driving business transformation and innovation in large scale leading technology companies will be a great addition to our board," Cognizant Chairman of the Board Michael Patsalos-Fox said..

