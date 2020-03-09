Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC extends deadline to snap power of defaulting discoms till next Tuesday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 16:28 IST
NTPC extends deadline to snap power of defaulting discoms till next Tuesday

State-owned power giant NTPC has decided to extend the deadline for defaulting discoms for making payment of outstanding dues till Tuesday next week, post which electricity supplies will be snapped. NTPC has given this breather to the defaulting discoms in view of Holi festival on Tuesday after some discoms assured that they will clear the dues.

Later last month, the NTPC had given notices to these discoms for making payment of overdue outstanding amounts, saying that power supply would be cut on from midnight tonight. An outstanding becomes overdue after 60 days of rasing the bill against power supplied to a discoms or state. The gencos generally charge penal interest on these overdue amounts.

According to the notices available on the company's portal, these defaulting discoms are in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Odisha, Bihar, Manipur, Mizoram, Kerala, Sikkim and Puducherry. "Due to mounting outstanding dues of around Rs 10,950 crore, the NTPC has issued (power cut) regulation notices to various beneficiaries to be made effective 0000hrs of March 10, 2020. Subsequently, based on request of beneficiaries and due to festival of Holi on March 10, the NTPC has extended the date of Regulation to be effective from 0000hrs of March 18, 2020," a source told PTI.

"This is an ongoing process and the NTPC is receiving encouraging response from almost all the beneficiaries and it is hopeful of receiving the outstanding amount in time to avoid regulation," the source added. According to the notices, the NTPC had planned to cut 16,475 MW power supply to these discoms in different states.

Among the states and union territories, Jammu & Kashmir utility total outstanding dues were the highest at Rs 3,619.93 crore followed by Uttar Pradesh at Rs 3,274.51 crore, Telangana at Rs 3,138.55 crore as per the notices served last month..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the Serie A, where only six matches were scheduled in this round due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. All games were ordered to take place in empty stadiums until April 3 by the Italian government, and six matches t...

Korean Air president says coronavirus a threat to its survival

Korean Air Lines warned on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak could threaten its survival after more than half of the world restricted passengers entering from South Korea. Woo Kee-hong, Korean Airs president, said more than 80 of South K...

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar Unveils Post-pregnancy Fitness Plans on International Women's Day

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, in an endeavour to offer post-pregnancy fitness regime, unveiled a unique Fitness Plan for new moms on account of World International Womens Day.The special package was unveiled by Dr. Rohini Katoch Sepat, IPS,...

Nigeria has second confirmed coronavirus case - health minister

Nigeria has a second confirmed coronavirus case, the countrys health minister said on Twitter on Monday.The first case was an Italian man who flew into southwestern commercial capital Lagos on Feb. 24 from Milan on a Turkish Airlines flight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020