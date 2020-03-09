Left Menu
AM Foundation Conducts Diabetes Camp for Communities in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu

  PTI
  • |
  Chennai
  • |
  Updated: 09-03-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:17 IST
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India: Business Wire India • Camp organised in collaboration with Jyothi X-Ray ECG and Laboratory, Thoothukudi. • Patients diagnosed with diabetes-related conditions will be provided continued care at their respective primary healthcare centres.

• The camp witnessed 150 participants. Continued care programmes were recommended for 55 of them. AM Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Singapore-headquartered AM International, recently conducted a diabetes camp across villages in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, India. The mega camp was organised in collaboration with Jyothi X-Ray ECG and Laboratory, a leading diagnostic centre in the city.

The camp was inaugurated by Mr. S. R. Ramakrishnan, Wholetime Director, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC) in the presence of Dr. Arun Kumar, Chief Health Officer, Corporation of Tuticorin. Additionally, the medical team of AM Foundation, comprising of Dr. Ravichandran (MD-Diabetes), Dr. Anbalagan, Dr. Kanaga Mahalakshmi, participated in the inauguration along with other representatives of SPIC Tuticorin. The multi-location diabetes camp was conducted at the primary healthcare centre (PHCC) at Abhiraminagar, catering to residents in Maravanmadam, Kulayankarisal, Soosai Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Muthiahpuram, Mullakadu and other surrounding villages. PHCCs at some of these villages are run by AM Foundation directly. Participants were examined by health workers at the PHCC as well as those appointed by Jyothi Laboratory. As a part of the camp, participants diagnosed with diabetes-related conditions will be provided with continued care at their respective PHCCs.

The camp witnessed participation by 150 persons. Of these, 55 were recommended for the continued care programme. Commenting on the success of the diabetes camp, Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, AM International, said, "At AM Foundation, we believe that community health is a critical factor in the prosperity of the nation. Given that diabetes is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, it is crucial to promote diabetes control and ensure patient well-being. Through the diabetes camp, we aim to enable access to appropriate medical care for diabetes control and management for communities in remote areas. We were fortunate to find a partner in Jyothi Laboratory in our pursuit.

The complexity related to diabetes management prompted us to introduce the continued care programme. Through this, we ensure that the treatment, once started, is not left midway. The success of the camp shows that our efforts are in the right direction." About AM Foundation AM Foundation is the CSR arm of AM International, Singapore. The foundation believes in impact investing to drive positive change. Founded in 2015, it is committed to undertaking CSR activities on behalf of its member corporates and associates including SPIC, Manali Petrochemicals Limited, TamilNadu Petroproducts Limited, Greenstar Fertilizers Limited, Sicagen India Limited and others. It endeavours to improve public healthcare by setting up and running primary healthcare centres. It focusses on the three areas of public healthcare - sanitation, nutrition and immunisation. About AM International Holdings Private Limited AM International is a diversified, multinational group of companies with a federated operating architecture. Headquartered in Singapore, it has been trusted by millions of customers for over six decades. Today, many of the group’s businesses are market leaders with footprints across South East Asia, India and the United Kingdom. The group’s business verticals include fertilisers & supply chain, petrochemicals, infrastructure, healthcare and green energy.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below: AM Foundation organises diabetes camp for communities in Tuticorin PWR PWR.

