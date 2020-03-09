Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus to dampen French growth: finance minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:32 IST
Coronavirus to dampen French growth: finance minister

The coronavirus is set to strike a severe blow to French growth in 2020, cutting several decimal points off a figure that may struggle to reach one percent, the finance minister said Monday. Bruno Le Maire told French radio station France Inter that COVID-19 will cause an economic downturn of "several decimal points", an increase from previous estimations.

The epidemic could cause growth to slump to under 1 percent of GDP in 2020, he added. But he refused to give a more precise number until the French government's presentation for fiscal stability to the EU on April 15.

Employment will be impacted, he warned, and said tax rebates are an option for companies particularly affected. "Until the coronavirus, all indicators -- investment, employment, innovation and growth -- were positive.

"We can see that once the epidemic takes hold, the downturn is very brutal," Le Maire said. A "coordinated and massive European recovery plan" needs to be announced on March 16, when EU finance ministers will meet to address the economic impact of the virus, he said.

The European Central Bank has room for manoeuvre to support the economy and should incite banks to lend to small and medium-sized companies, he said. Fears of a global pandemic caused oil prices to slump Monday. Le Maire warned that while the decrease in oil prices is "very good news" for the consumer, it is less positive for the economy.

"If the price of oil decreases too much, it worries the markets," which can impact companies and the economy, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says faulty sensor reading preceded Boeing crash

A faulty sensor reading and the activation of an anti-stall system on a Boeing 737 MAX preceded the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight in 2019 that killed 157 people, an interim report by the government in Addis Ababa found.The accident,...

ABB India sells solar inverter business for Rs 100 crore

Power and automation technology major ABB India said on Monday its board of directors has approved the proposal to sell the companys solar inverter business to Marici Solar India for Rs 100.6 crore. The business transfer will be effective f...

When Rajesh Khanna bought Rajendra Kumar's bungalow and may be 'luck'

When Rajesh Khanna bought his iconic sea-facing bungalow Ashirwad in 1969 from Rajendra Kumar, he hoped that with Kumars house, the then superstars luck would also rub off on him, revealed a new book. According to Jubilee Kumar The Life and...

PFI member arrested by Delhi Police; 'wider conspiracy' being investigated

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Danish, a member of Popular Front of India PFI, for spreading false propaganda during anti-CAA protests. Danish was later produced before Delhis Patiala House Court and was sent to four days police rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020