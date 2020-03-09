Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aon to buy Willis for nearly $30 bln in insurance mega-deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:59 IST
Aon to buy Willis for nearly $30 bln in insurance mega-deal

UK-based insurance broker Aon Plc said on Monday it would buy Willis Towers Watson for nearly $30 billion in an all-stock deal that creates the world's largest insurance broker and adds scale in a battle with falling margins. The deal unifies the sector's second and third largest names into a company worth $76 billion by current share prices, overtaking market leader Marsh & McLennan, as they face challenges ranging from the coronavirus to climate change.

First mooted a year ago, the deal also comes after a period of brutal competition which has seen insurance premiums fall while claims continue to grow. Aon confirmed last year that it was in early stage talks with Willis Towers before quickly scrapping the plans, without giving a reason.

Analysts said at the time that an Aon-Willis deal might have trouble clearing anti-trust hurdles. The deal terms state Aon will be obligated to pay a fee of $1 billion to Willis if the deal were to fall through. Marsh last April sealed its own purchase of British rival Jardine Lloyd Thompson for $5.7 billion, cementing its position as the biggest global player.

Under the deal, Willis shareholders would receive 1.08 Aon shares, or about $232 per share as of Aon's Friday close, representing a total equity value of $29.86 billion. The offer is at a premium of 16% to Willis's closing price on Friday. Shares in Aon were down 2.7%, while Willis' shares rose just 1.42% in trading before the bell in a New York market that was set to fall heavily across the board due to Monday's collapse in oil prices.

"Aon generally has a successful acquisition history but given the timing it is not certain how investors will react to the acquisition in the short-term," said Paul Newsome, managing director at brokerage Piper Sandler. When the deal closes, existing Aon shareholders will own about 63% and existing Willis investors will own about 37% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

The deal is expected to add to Aon's adjusted earnings per share in the first full year of the deal, with savings of $267 million, reaching $600 million in the second year, with the full $800 million achieved in the third year. Newsome said the deal multiple was about 19.3 times 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimate of $12 for Willis and about 12.3 times its 2020 core earnings (EBITDA) estimate.

This compares to the peer group median trading at about 22.6 times earnings and 13.6x core earnings, he said. The deal is subject to the approval of shareholders and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Aon will maintain its headquarters in London and the combined firm will be led by Aon Chief Executive Officer Greg Case Greg Case and Aon Chief Financial Officer Christa Davies. Aon's financial advisor for the deal is Credit Suisse Securities, while Willis was advised by Goldman Sachs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Actor Max von Sydow has died aged 90 - AFP

Swedish actor Max von Sydow, best known for his work in Ingmar Bergman movies and his role as a priest in cult horror movie The Exorcist, has died aged 90, Agence France Presse reported on Monday, citing his wife....

Ethiopia says faulty sensor reading preceded Boeing crash

A faulty sensor reading and the activation of an anti-stall system on a Boeing 737 MAX preceded the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight in 2019 that killed 157 people, an interim report by the government in Addis Ababa found.The accident,...

ABB India sells solar inverter business for Rs 100 crore

Power and automation technology major ABB India said on Monday its board of directors has approved the proposal to sell the companys solar inverter business to Marici Solar India for Rs 100.6 crore. The business transfer will be effective f...

When Rajesh Khanna bought Rajendra Kumar's bungalow and may be 'luck'

When Rajesh Khanna bought his iconic sea-facing bungalow Ashirwad in 1969 from Rajendra Kumar, he hoped that with Kumars house, the then superstars luck would also rub off on him, revealed a new book. According to Jubilee Kumar The Life and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020