'22,124 crew, passengers on 596 ships scanned, not allowed to disembark at Indian ports'

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:13 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:13 IST
The number of crew and passengers from China or having a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries not allowed to disembark on Indian ports swelled to 22,124, a shipping ministry official said on Monday. These crew and passengers on board 596 vessels were not allowed to disembark as a precautionery measure to contain any possible spread of the virus. However, they are bring provided with all possible assistance and help including medical assistance, if needed, as per the WHO guidelines, the official said. "Till date 22,124 crew and passengers on board 596 vessels arrived on Indian shores from China or travel history to impacted countries. They have not been allowed to disembark as a precautionary measure to contain any possible spread of the virus. They were allowed to anchor at designated places but no shore passes were issued to such crew and passengers post January 26," the official told PTI.

The official said that as per WHO guidelines, scanning of all aboard on the vessels are being done and all necessary facilities are being extended to them. The protocol is being maintained with all help in case of fever or sickness to those on board, the official said, adding that all required protocols are being followed.

India has 12 major ports -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Marmugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) -- that handled 699.04 MT of cargo during 2018-19. There are about 200 non-major ports under the control of states. The government last month had directed all 12 major ports to immediately put in place screening, detection and quarantine system for disembarking seafarers and cruise passengers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry of Shipping has said it has issued necessary directions to the 12 major ports to "place a screening, detection and quarantine system immediately for disembarking Seafarers or Cruise Passengers". Directions had also been issued to ports to procure N-95 masks as well as thermal scanners to screen passengers, besides obtaining self-declaration from arriving crews/passengers.

India has so far reported 43 coronavirus cases. According to reports, the number of cases of novel coronavirus worldwide has crossed 1,10,000 people in 100 countries and territories with more than 3,800 dead..

