Virus-hit cruise ship docks in California port of Oakland

A cruise ship carrying thousands of people who were stranded for days due to a coronavirus outbreak docked at the port of Oakland, near San Francisco, on Monday

Authorities said it would take two or three days to get the 2,421 passengers off the ship that had been idling for days off the coast of California.

