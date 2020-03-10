BLive launches electric vehicle tourism initiative in Ooty

Chennai, Mar 10 (PTI): BLive, an eco-tourism start-up and a provider of experiential tours on electric bikes, on Tuesday said it has launched an electric vehicle tourism initiative in Ooty. BLive offers experiential guided tours on electric bikes aimed at reducing carbon footprint.

After a successful launch in Goa, Puducherry, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Kerala, the company launched its service in Tamil Nadu, beginning with Ooty. "The guided e-Bike tours offered by BLive will enable the tourists to explore picturesque Ooty in an eco-friendly way," a press release said.

"We are proud to launch our service in partnership with 'Make Ooty Beautiful' which has been spearheading the green movement in the district," BLive COO and co-founder Sandeep Mukherjee and its CEO Samarth Kholkar said in the release. "Our state-of-the-art smart electric bikes deliver 50-km range per charge with digital screens and come with an accelerator and pedal assist mode for effortless riding," they said.

Convenor of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Geetha Srinivasan said, "Millions of tourists visit Ooty each year and tourist vehicles are one of the top contributors to the rising level of air pollution." "The guided e-bike tours from BLive offer a clean mode of exploring and experiencing the beauty of Ooty", she said..

