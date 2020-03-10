Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain suspends air traffic from Italy over coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 19:30 IST
Spain suspends air traffic from Italy over coronavirus

The Spanish government said Tuesday it was suspending all air traffic from Italy for two weeks over coronavirus fears, the official state bulletin said

"The measure applies to all direct flights from airports in Italy to Spain," it said in a measure which would come into force at midnight (2300 GMT) and remain in force until March 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Grizzlies: Jackson Jr., Winslow due back this week

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow are expected to return within a week, the Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday. First-round pick Brandon Clarke isnt on the same schedule but is progressing well in his recovery and is expected to return this...

London HIV hospital supported by Princess Diana fears closure

Corrects name in 9th paragraph By Ban BarkawiLONDON, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Londons only HIV hospital that was made famous by Princess Diana could close by the end of this month due to a lack of funding, according to the char...

Olympiakos and Nottm Forest owner Marinakis has coronavirus

The owner of Greek league leaders Olympiakos on Tuesday said he had coronavirus, two days before a Europa League clash with Wolves that is to be held behind closed doors. Vangelis Marinakis, who is also the owner of English second-tier club...

85-yr-old Jaipur native found 'presumptive positive ve' for corona: Official

An 85-year-old Jaipur native, who who returned from Dubai on February 28, has been found presumptive positive for coronavirus in the first test here, an official said on Tuesday. His first test is positive. But his subsequent confirmatory...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020