India's Mphasis wins partnership certification on Amazon Web Services

Mphasis, the Bangalore-headquartered global IT solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, said it has been awarded the certification as a Premier Consulting Partner on the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN). The company said the award, in conjunction with its Stelligent division, of the highest possible partner status is the result of successfully delivering platform-led enterprise portfolio modernisation and migration programs on industrial Dev(Sec)Ops foundations or an integrated IT system that incorporates security within its systems.

"As a cloud-based company that is focusing on AWS [Amazon Web Services], we are extremely happy about being awarded the highest partnership certification," said Dinesh Venugopal, President of the Mphasis Direct and Digital. "The Stelligent acquisition and integration, and the subsequent focus on jointly achieving Premier Status as Mphasis is a clear showcase of us bringing the next generation of Dev(Sec)Ops enabled Cloud and Cognitive solutions on AWS.

"We look forward to bringing a financial services-focused as well as horizontal set of solutions in application development, modernisation, data and Dev(Sec)Ops harnessing the power of the AWS platform in 2020,” he said. Mphasis, which is also a member of the Blackstone Group of companies, provides an end-to-end cloud and cognitive portfolio of services that provides enterprise customers with the ability to increase the speed of business leveraging the AWS Platform.

Mphasis said it is rapidly growing its AWS practice with targeted specialisation across Europe and the US. The APN Premier Consulting Partner designation recognises the top APN Consulting Partners globally that have distinguished themselves by investing significantly in their AWS practice.

Companies that have gained this status demonstrate deep expertise in delivering customer solutions on AWS. They have also helped a large number of customers develop, secure, migrate and run their applications on AWS.

To be eligible, APN members must meet certification requirements on an annual basis..

