Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Mphasis wins partnership certification on Amazon Web Services

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:20 IST
India's Mphasis wins partnership certification on Amazon Web Services

Mphasis, the Bangalore-headquartered global IT solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, said it has been awarded the certification as a Premier Consulting Partner on the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN). The company said the award, in conjunction with its Stelligent division, of the highest possible partner status is the result of successfully delivering platform-led enterprise portfolio modernisation and migration programs on industrial Dev(Sec)Ops foundations or an integrated IT system that incorporates security within its systems.

"As a cloud-based company that is focusing on AWS [Amazon Web Services], we are extremely happy about being awarded the highest partnership certification," said Dinesh Venugopal, President of the Mphasis Direct and Digital. "The Stelligent acquisition and integration, and the subsequent focus on jointly achieving Premier Status as Mphasis is a clear showcase of us bringing the next generation of Dev(Sec)Ops enabled Cloud and Cognitive solutions on AWS.

"We look forward to bringing a financial services-focused as well as horizontal set of solutions in application development, modernisation, data and Dev(Sec)Ops harnessing the power of the AWS platform in 2020,” he said. Mphasis, which is also a member of the Blackstone Group of companies, provides an end-to-end cloud and cognitive portfolio of services that provides enterprise customers with the ability to increase the speed of business leveraging the AWS Platform.

Mphasis said it is rapidly growing its AWS practice with targeted specialisation across Europe and the US. The APN Premier Consulting Partner designation recognises the top APN Consulting Partners globally that have distinguished themselves by investing significantly in their AWS practice.

Companies that have gained this status demonstrate deep expertise in delivering customer solutions on AWS. They have also helped a large number of customers develop, secure, migrate and run their applications on AWS.

To be eligible, APN members must meet certification requirements on an annual basis..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 50

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 50 and of these 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy, said Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary Health, on Tuesday. He also said that there has been no death in the coun...

Lebanon 2019 budget deficit at 11.4% -information minister

Lebanon Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said on Tuesday the countrys budget deficit for 2019 was 11.4 of GDP.Lebanese officials had projected a budget deficit for 2019 of less than 9 of GDP but later said the figure would likely end ...

Jordan bars entry from West Bank, Israel, Iraq, Egypt due to coronavirus

Jordan on Tuesday closed border crossings with Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank and its seaports to shipping from Egypt as well as barred overland passenger traffic from Iraq to protect the kingdom from coronavirus, the health mini...

Top Polish general has coronavirus after German conference

One of Polands top armed forces generals Jaroslaw Mika has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a military conference in Germany, Polands Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.Mika took part in a conference on strategic communica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020