TAKE A LOOK-Bank of England cuts rates to 0.25%

The Bank of England unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percentage point to 0.25% on Wednesday in a move to bolster Britain's economy against disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Following are the main stories: > BoE cuts rates to 0.25% > INSTANT VIEW-Bank of England cuts rates by 50 bps > TEXT-BoE cuts rates to bolster UK economy > Johnson's first budget: fighting coronavirus > FACTBOX-New funding scheme to shield businesses > BoE allows banks to tap capital cushion (Editing by Estelle Shirbon/Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.