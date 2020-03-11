Left Menu
Center fresh encourages women to step forward backed by fresh breath confidence

The rules of engagement for the modern urban woman has changed, and therefore it is imperative that the hesitation or inhibition in approaching someone interesting in social interactions should change too.

Encourages women to step forward backed by fresh breath confidence. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): The rules of engagement for the modern urban woman has changed, and therefore it is imperative that the hesitation or inhibition in approaching someone interesting in social interactions should change too. Center fresh mints, through its new digital film starring Sanya Malhotra, builds on this insight and encourages women to initiate conversations instead of waiting for the opposite gender to take on this role. Enabled, of course, by the fresh-breath confidence from Center fresh mints.

Staying true to its core proposition, the digital film beautifully captures the occasion of a meet-cute, when being fresh breath ready makes all the difference. This campaign sees Sanya, who truly represents the confident, modern, urban woman, narrating her experience of a fun evening with her group of girl-friends. During this party, she spots a cute guy and wishes to strike a conversation but pulls back from doing so. Through the course of the film, she realizes that there is no real reason behind waiting for the man to come up and speak to her and quickly overcomes this hesitation to break the ice herself. This is enabled by being fresh breath ready post-consumption of Center fresh mints.

"We all know and love the brand Center fresh - not just for the products but also for the innovative communication built over the years. I am delighted to be associated with a brand which is an enabler. I am a firm believer in confident living and this is our first step towards stepping out fresh and more so, it brings me closer to the youth who are excited, achievers and confident! To all the beautiful women out there and remember to go and just say Hi!" said Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, while commenting on the partnership. This digital film is being promoted on key digital platforms like Youtube, Instagram, Facebook and Spotify.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

