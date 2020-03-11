Left Menu
Marg ERP gained a clinch in Pharma, now it's time for FMCG

• Joins hands with FMCG Distributors and Traders Association (FAIDA) Delhi • Aiming for 1,50,000 additional installations of its software among FMCG distributors and supermarkets in the next three years Delhi, March 11, 2020: Marg ERP Ltd., an inventory management and accounting Software Company providing solutions to MSMEs has joined hands with FMCG Distributors and Traders Association (FAIDA), Delhi for building stronger footprints in the FMCG distribution segment in Northern markets. Overall the company aims to double its installations across India to 5 lakh customers from current 2.60 lakh installations in the next three years. The recently launched company’s e-ordering App, as an application that facilitates online order processing and inventory management for Pharma and FMCG retailers with their distributors, more than 1 lakh retailers have downloaded this App.

FAIDA, Delhi consists of more than 200 members, is biggest opportunity for Marg ERP to work with them closely to resolve national and local difficulties to do the trade. Digitisation of complete value chain of FMCG would bring in efficiencies and also will save crores of rupees, which can increase the revenues of distributors and retailers in the trade. Marg ERP has simplified inventory management, accounting, payments, GST compliance, sales, marketing, HR and other basic yet complex needs of last-mile MSMEs in India and other geographies with the help of big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Besides, the company is a leading software application provider in GST.

Thakur Anup Singh, CMD, Marg ERP Ltd. said, "It is indeed great opportunity to meet all association members and build strong foundation for members of association. This association will go a long way to enable the members to upgrade in technology to make them competitive to take on any kind of channels like E-Commerce etc. We at Marg ERP ensures that hassle- free trade by digitizing challenges faced by the distributors & retailers, one can easily upload sales data and download purchase bills on the same platform through GST Number. Our software has no hassles of reminding to take a software backup.” Marg ERP aims to reach out to five lakh customers by 2022. Fueling ease, comfort and speed across retail, distribution, and manufacturing chains, it is supporting New India to gear up for hyper-growth is the motto of the company. About Marg ERP Ltd.: Marg ERP is a leader in inventory and accounting software in India. The company has over one million active users, caters to more than 2,50,000 SME/MSMEs, and has captured 60 percent (structured & non-structured market) of the pharma industry.

The customer profile of the company includes SME/ MSME, Retailers, Distributors and Manufacturers. Marg has a team of over 650 people working on building new and innovative software products and solutions for customers. The company has presence in over 700+ districts across the country with an international reach in 28 overseas markets. Marg ERP works with exclusive channel partners who further provide our software products and solutions to customers. Marg currently works with 900+ active partners.

