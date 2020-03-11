Avanse Financial Services Introduces a Special Offer for Female Students on This Women’s Day

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Interest rate on education loan for female students: 12.99% • 5% cashback: Appreciation reward at 5% cashback on the tuition fee after successfully completing the course • Offer open for sanctions: 8th March – 31st March, 2020 • Offer applicable for full time courses in India as well as abroad Avanse Financial Services, a new age, education-focused NBFC, announced a special offer on education loans for female students to celebrate International Women’s Day. As a part of this offer, female students can avail an education loan for 12.99% interest rate. They will also be eligible for a 5% cashback on the tuition fee post successfully completing the course. This offer is applicable on any Under-Graduation or Post-Graduation program in India as well as abroad. This offer is valid from 8th March – 31st March, 2020. Avanse is dedicated towards providing a robust platform to help students achieve their ambitions and strengthen the overall education ecosystem. This Women’s Day offer has been designed to encourage more female students to pursue their dreams. Avanse, as a student-centric organization, celebrates this day by being the enabler for women to fulfil their aspirations and to create a difference in their lives. Commenting on this initiative Mr. Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services said, “To celebrate Women’s day at Avanse and to salute the power of womanhood, we have designed this special offer exclusively for female students so that they can aspire without boundaries. In line with our mission of making education affordable and accessible for all deserving students, this new scheme includes an attractive interest rate and a unique cashback offer.” This offer has been curated to support female education aspirants who are keen to further their interest in chosen fields and universities in a hassle free manner anywhere in India and abroad. He added, “We strongly believe that educating women results into empowered families, stronger societies, a knowledgeable economy and ultimately, a prosperous nation. As we aim to constantly enhance the overall education ecosystem in India with affordable solutions, this offer has been launched with the motive of empowering female students to pursue higher education.” Avanse is focused on strengthening its leadership position in education lending by creating customized solutions for individuals and offering equal opportunities to all deserving students. With solutions for every segment of the Indian education sector, Avanse also contributes towards building adequate and advance education infrastructure in the country. About Avanse Avanse Financial Services Limited is a new age, education focused NBFC on a mission to provide seamless and affordable education financing for every deserving Indian Student. The company provides loans across two segments: Education Loan – Loans designed to cater the entire education lifecycle of student spanning from school to post graduation.

- Higher Education - Loans for International and Domestic Studies - Education Loans for E-Learning - School Fee Financing - Education Loans for Skill Development Courses Educational Institutional Loans – Loans for financing working and growth capital needs of educational institutes in India. Avanse has fulfilled education dreams of over 55,000 academic aspirants across 7,500 courses in over 2,500 institutes across 45 countries. Avanse has also provided growth and working capital to 450 educational institutes catering to over 5 lakh students. The company has assets under management in excess of INR 28 billion. For more information, please visit www.avanse.com.

