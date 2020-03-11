Left Menu
Development News Edition

Innoviti Introduces Cloud Payment Reconciliation Technology to Provide Single Integrated View of Wireless Instore Payments

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:43 IST
Innoviti Introduces Cloud Payment Reconciliation Technology to Provide Single Integrated View of Wireless Instore Payments

Targeted for Restaurants where payments happen at the table BENGALURU, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading payment solutions provider, Innoviti Payment Solutions, announced that after successful pilots, it will now start extending its newly introduced cloud-based reconciliation technology to full-service restaurants, that require payments to be collected at a customer's table with automatic reconciliation with the bill. For modern retail outlets, tight front-end integration between the store billing system and all payment acceptance POS terminals in the store, is crucial to ensure ease of back-end reconciliation between overall store billing done and corresponding payments received. In typical retail checkout scenario, this billing-payments integration is often powered via a wired USB connection between the store billing server and the POS terminal usually kept adjacent to it. This need for POS terminal to be on same counter as billing server restricts the potential portability of the POS terminal. This may not be a huge concern for retail formats where customers queue up to make payment at stationary billing counters. However, in use case like full-service restaurants, the POS terminal needs to accept payments at the table.

Mr. Shivendra Meena, Vice President - Retail Technology, Innoviti said, "At Innoviti, we pride ourselves on our consistent technological innovation to mould our payment processing workflows in a manner that best suits the real-life use cases of our retail clients. The new cloud-based reconciliation technology will ensure that clients across hospitality and delivery sectors can benefit from our wirelessly portable POS terminals, without having to sacrifice the tremendous operational convenience of Innoviti's highly regarded back-end billing-payments reconciliation." The new technology works in a simple way. In a typical restaurant example, the central billing server first uploads every new bill generated to Innoviti's cloud-based integration server. Thus, the Innoviti Integration Server maintains an updated real time list of all pending bills that are yet to be paid. When a patron calls for his cheque, the waiter assigned to the relevant table simply uses the table's id to 'pull' the correct pending bill from cloud-based integration server on to the portable POS terminal in his hand. Once payment is completed on POS terminal, it generates an on-spot charge slip and updates back the necessary payment details against the specific pending bill on cloud server and then onwards to the restaurant billing server which initiated the bill. Across India Innoviti processes over US$ 6.5Bn of payments annually from over 1000+ cities, with a throughput per point of acceptance of 7000$, 2X of India's average (as per RBI data). Innoviti's payment solutions help merchants, banks and brands influence commercial transactions happening in offline commerce more efficiently than possible otherwise, through unconventional use of payment terminals.

Innoviti is backed by marquee investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, USA, SBI Venture Capital, Singapore and Catamaran, India. About Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Innoviti Payment Solutions runs a payment platform that has a unique ability to add intelligence to traditional payment channels, enhancing their value. Merchants, brands and financial service providers use these intelligent payment channels to reduce cost and drive sales of their products. Innoviti processes over Rs. 40,000 Cr. of payment transactions, about 6% of all offline merchant payment transactions in India. This also includes Rs. 1,500 Cr. of transactions involving distribution of loans to consumers and small businesses. The most capital efficient company in this space, Innoviti processes more volume for every $ raised than any other payments company. The company is backed by marquee investors such as Catamaran Ventures, SBI Emerging Fund and Bessemer Venture Partners. For more information, please visit - http://www.innoviti.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715351/Innoviti_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Italy to ramp up spending on coronavirus, further restrictions possible

Italy will ramp up spending to help the economy cope with the impact of the coronavirus, earmarking 25 billion euros 28.3 billion to tackle the growing crisis, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday.Last week the cabinet said it wo...

HSBC announces measures to support coronavirus-hit customers

HSBC on Wednesday announced a number of measures to support customers impacted by the coronavirus, following other British lenders which announced similar measures earlier this week. HSBC said personal banking customers affected could have ...

Arjun Kapoor aces quirky dance moves in Anu Malik composed 'Faraar'

A week after dropping a very intriguing trailer of the upcoming thriller, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, makers of the film on Wednesday released its first song Faraar. The catchy dance number features the lead duo of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun ...

Scotland Yard launches murder inquiry as Indian-origin man dies years after assault in UK

Scotland Yard detectives on Wednesday launched a murder inquiry after an Indian-origin man died, following a brutal assault by eight persons in west London nearly 17 years ago. Rajesh Verma, 42, suffered severe brain damage in the attack at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020