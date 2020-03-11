Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE ready to raise oil supply by 1 mn barrels per day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Abudhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:39 IST
UAE ready to raise oil supply by 1 mn barrels per day

The UAE national oil company said on Wednesday it was ready to boost its oil supplies by around one million barrels per day as a price war with Russia simmers. "In line with our production capacity growth strategy ... we are in a position to supply the market with over four million barrels per day in April," Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said in a statement.

"In addition, we will accelerate our planned five million bpd (output) capacity target," the state-owned firm said. The United Arab Emirates' move mirrors that of Gulf ally Saudi Arabia in flooding the markets with millions of barrels of oil to secure market share after a production cut agreement with non-OPEC producers led by Russia flopped on Friday.

Saudi Arabia announced plans on Tuesday to raise its production to 12.3 million bpd, effectively increasing its supplies by 2.5 million bpd and escalating its price war with Russia. The UAE currently pumps around three million barrels per day but it has earmarked more than USD 132 billion in investments to raise its output capacity to 4.0 million bpd this year and to 5.0 million bpd in a decade's time.

ADNOC said it would also follow Saudi Arabia by announcing new prices for March and April deliveries. "In response to market conditions, and to provide better forward visibility to our customers, ADNOC will shortly announce forward prices for the months of March and April 2020," it said.

"This decision has been made to ensure that our customers have visibility of the price so they can plan accordingly.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

Pope Francis, holed up in the Vatican by Italys coronavirus epidemic, held his first virtual general audience on Wednesday, thanking medical staff but urging the world not to forget the plight of Syrian refugees.Most of Francis general audi...

UPDATE 1-UK to open the spending taps in double barrel attack on virus

Britains new finance minister Rishi Sunak will pledge billions of pounds to fight the impact of the coronavirus outbreak after the Bank of England slashed interest rates on Wednesday in a choreographed double-barrelled stimulus package to s...

Merkel: Virus will infect up to 70% of Germans

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is citing expert estimates that up to 70 percent of the population could be infected by the new coronavirus as she insists on the necessity of measures to slow its spreadGermany had confirmed some 1,300 infec...

South Korea reports jump in coronavirus cases after call centre outbreak

South Korea reported a jump in new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, reversing 11 days of slowing infections, as authorities tested hundreds of staff at a Seoul call center where the disease broke out this week.Another 242 new cases were repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020