Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee recovers 56 paise, settles at 73.61 against US dollar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:35 IST
Rupee recovers 56 paise, settles at 73.61 against US dollar

The rupee recovered 56 paise to settle at 73.61 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid positive domestic equities and weakening of the American dollar in the overseas market. The rupee on March 9 had plunged to a 17-month low of 74.17 against the US dollar amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened higher at 73.88 gained further ground to touch a high of 73.55 in day trade. The local unit finally settled at 73.61 (provisional) against the US dollar, registering a rise of 56 paise over its previous close. The forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of Holi.

"Rupee traded strong after flat positive opening on selling of USDINR pair by exporters following likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to curb sharp volatility in the currency pair USDINR," Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities. Trivedi further said that "more or less the market will keep trading volatile as coronavirus updates keep the buyers interested in USIDNR pair but falling crude prices give the strength to rupee".

Going ahead the rupee can trade in range in 73.45-73.85, he noted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt puts 45 Italy returnees under observation

Stepping up efforts to check the spread of coronavirus in Kerala, the state government has put at least 45 people who returned here from COVID-19 hit Italy under observation, official sources said on Wednesday. Officials had referred 35 peo...

Posters of anti-CAA protestors in Lucknow: UP govt moves SC against HC order

The Uttar Pradesh government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the Allahabad High Court order which directed the state adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in DecemberThe appe...

BJP allots one Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra to its ally and Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

BJP allots one Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra to its ally and Union minister Ramdas Athawale....

Kamal Nath govt will survive, say MP Cong MLAs

Several of around 90 Congress MLAs who landed in Jaipur amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh triggered by former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindias exit from the party told reporters that there was no threat to the Kamal Nath government and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020