Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI continues to be net purchaser of dollars; buys USD 10.27 bn in Jan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:34 IST
RBI continues to be net purchaser of dollars; buys USD 10.27 bn in Jan

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to be a net purchaser of the US dollar after it bought USD 10.27 billion in January on a net basis from the spot market, recent RBI data showed. In the reporting month, the RBI had bought USD 11.49 billion of the US currency and sold USD 1.22 billion in the spot market.

In December, the RBI had bought a net of USD 4.36 billion of the greenback. It had bought USD 5.37 billion while sold USD 1.01 billion of dollars, the data showed. In January last year, the RBI had net purchased USD 293 million after it bought USD 1.02 billion from the spot market and sold USD 732 million.

In 2018-19, the apex bank was a net seller of dollars, offloading USD 15.38 billion in the spot market. It had bought USD 40.80 billion and sold USD 56.18 billion in the year to March 2019. In 2017-18, the RBI had net purchased USD 33.689 billion from the spot market, taking its total dollar purchase to USD 52.07 billion and sold only USD 18.379 billion.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding sales at the end of January was USD 1.21 billion, compared to a sale of USD 1.87 billion in December, the data showed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • RBI

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Will be tough but UK economy will recover, says Rishi Sunak in first Budget

Britains Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled a 30-billion pound package on Wednesday to tackle the temporary disruption from the coronavirus outbreak as declared that while the going will be tough for some as a re...

SBI cuts interest rate on savings accounts to 3 pc; no minimum balance required now

SBI on Wednesday cut interest on savings bank accounts to 3 per cent and also waived minimum balance requirement, as it set the trend of lowering interest rates in the banking sector. The countrys largest lender has 44.51 crore savings bank...

House Democrats to announce coronavirus economic relief package -aide

U.S. House Democratic leaders plan to unveil their coronavirus economic relief package later on Wednesday ahead of an expected floor vote on Thursday, according to a House leadership aide.The proposal comes as the Trump administration has b...

Scindia's exit brings to fore leadership issue in Cong

With the Congress losing its prominent young face Jyotiraditya Scindia, some leaders have raised apprehensions that his exit may trigger a wave of dissensions though the seniors insist all is not that bad in the party. His departure apparen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020