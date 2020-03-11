Kuwait to suspend all flights from Friday over virus: state media

Kuwait will suspend all commercial flights leaving from and arriving at Kuwait City International Airport "from Friday until further notice" to forestall the spread of coronavirus, state media reported on Wednesday

The country would also "forbid" its residents meeting in "restaurants, cafes and commercial centres", the Kuwait News Agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.