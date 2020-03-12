Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's record buying of foreign debt hints at pension fund support

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 09:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 09:14 IST
Japan's record buying of foreign debt hints at pension fund support

Japanese purchases of overseas debt last week surged to a record high, in what investors say is likely a coordinated effort by government pension funds to stem a massive rally in the yen.

Domestic investors bought 4.2 trillion yen ($40.56 billion) in foreign bonds on a net basis during the week ended March 7, the highest on record, according to finance ministry data. The purchases came in the wake of a surge in the yen to a multi-year high against the dollar as investors shunned riskier assets amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday, has infected more than 121,000 people in 118 countries and left over 4,300 people dead, according to a Reuters tally. Japanese government officials often express their displeasure when the yen strengthens, as a stronger local currency hurts earnings of local exporters.

A finance ministry official declined to comment when asked what was behind the sudden spike in foreign bond purchases, but market watchers said the move bore the hallmark of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund. "On one level, buying bonds when the yen strengthens makes a lot of sense for a Japanese investor," said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co.

"But on another level, these purchases are so large it suggests that pension funds were in the market. We also know that for some time now the Japanese government has been pushing GPIF to shift its portfolio to domestic stocks and foreign bonds." Many currency traders refer to GPIF as the "whale" for its sheer size, and a sudden weakening in the yen is occasionally attributed to selling by GPIF and other Japanese pension funds.

GPIF is expected to rebalance its portfolio this month, and some investors say this could cause swings in stocks, bonds and currencies because of the amount of money it manages. ($1 = 103.5500 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Sharing knowledge and insights with employees on Rheumatoid Arthritis

A session on arthritis was organized at Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd recently. The session was presided by Dr S. S Amarnath, one of the most distinguished and recognized practitioners in the orthopedics of medicine. Cadila employees across al...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison, taken to NY hospital for chest painsFormer movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Fossil footprints on Scottish island reveal dinosaur parade groundOn a crag of rock called Brothers Point on Scotlands Isle of Skye, scientists have identified two bustling footprint si...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus probe at California nursing home slowed by shortage of test kitsA shortage of coronavirus testing kits is complicating efforts by California health officials to monitor a pot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020