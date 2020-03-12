Left Menu
IDFC FIRST Bank Names India's Iconic Personality Mr. Amitabh Bachchan as Brand Ambassador

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 10:42 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 10:42 IST
MUMBAI, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDFC FIRST Bank today announced the signing of India's most iconic personality, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, as its first ever brand ambassador. Mr. Bachchan is a winner of countless prestigious national awards, an all-time favourite of the masses, and the country's most celebrated actor. Mr. Bachchan's personality perfectly resonates IDFC FIRST's brand persona and values pillars, that of Sincerity, Humility and Contemporariness.

Mr. V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to welcome the superstar of the millennium, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, as our brand ambassador. The charisma of Mr. Bachchan has captivated people of all ages across countries. I am most amazed by his humility despite his extraordinary successes. All of us at IDFC FIRST Bank are delighted about this association with the true legend of our times." Mr. Amitabh Bachchan said, "I am proud to partner IDFC FIRST Bank - a bank with strong values, great corporate governance, and transparency. The bank is transforming lives of a large population of our country with new-age products and services. It is my great pleasure to be the brand ambassador of IDFC FIRST Bank." About IDFC FIRST Bank: IDFC FIRST Bank was founded as a new entity by the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First on December 18, 2018. The Bank is rapidly transforming itself into a large and powerful retail banking franchise. The Bank has a Pan India presence and offers cutting-edge and customer friendly propositions for Savings and Current accounts, NRI accounts, salary accounts, demat accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, home and personal loans, two wheeler loans, consumer durable loans, small business loans, forex products, payment solutions and wealth management services. Customers have the choice of where and how they want to bank: 424 bank branches and growing, 104 asset branches, 272 ATMs and 567 rural business correspondent centres across the country, net banking, mobile banking and 24/7 toll free Banker-on-Call service.

