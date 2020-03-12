Stratasys Partners With m2nxt Solutions to Drive Growth Momentum in the Manufacturing Sector

The partnership is aimed at bringing together 3D printing and Smart Manufacturing Solutions which will help ready enterprises for Industry 4.0 BANGALORE, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratasys India, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), the 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company, today announced its partnership with m2nxt Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. (BFW), India's leading provider of smart manufacturing solutions, as part of the company's efforts to expand outreach in the manufacturing sector. This partnership is aimed to deliver the synergies from combinations of professional 3D printing solutions, smart processes and solutions, additive manufacturing application consultations and customer services to help enterprises prepare for Industry 4.0. With the Government of India's vision to create a $5 trillion economy, aided by the strong push to drive innovation in manufacturing, enterprises today are seeking ways to leverage frontier technologies such as 3D Printing to complement their smart manufacturing solutions, to remain competitive and maximize efficiencies in operations. With a global footprint and legacy of over 30 years, Stratasys is an innovation leader in the 3D printing ecosystem. The brand offers innovative solutions and drives strong engagements across key industry verticals such as automotive, healthcare, education and aerospace.

With this strategic partnership, Stratasys and m2nxt will help enterprises take advantage of the versatile applications of the technology, thereby expediting their overall design and manufacturing processes. With this relationship with Stratasys, m2nxt will bring its application / engineering expertise of manufacturing and help Indian clients deploy Additive machines and technology. "In the era of Industry 4.0, manufacturing with additive opens new doors with limitless possibilities. m2nxt's domain expertise in smart manufacturing combined with Stratasys 3D Printing will enable our customers in creation of products that are first-to-market, fully customized, and dynamic. We are pleased to welcome m2nxt to the Stratasys partner ecosystem," said Mr. Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Stratasys India and SEA.

"Today's disruptive environment of manufacturing is driven by digitalization, light weighting, usage of alternate materials and alternate processes for creating complex components of various end products. m2nxt has a deep understanding of manufacturing needs and Stratasys is pioneer in material technology and state-of-the-art 3D printing technology - based on FDM and Polyjet. Combination of these two strengths will help Indian Manufacturing ecosystem to explore alternate competitive solutions by deploying the Stratasys 3D machines for applications developed by m2nxt," adds Mr Ravi Raghavan, MD and CEO, BFW while talking about the partnership. About m2nxt: m2nxt - A wholly owned subsidiary of BFW, is pleased to announce Co-operation with "Stratasys Ltd USA" to bring the additive/3D printing technology solutions to Indian Manufacturing ecosystem. m2nxt provides comprehensive scalable, modular, brand agnostic solutions for Factory automation- physical and cyber and process engineering. The IRIS based Cyber automation solutions include shopfloor data acquisition, data management, analytics leading to industry 4.0 compliant connected manufacturing. The Physical automation solutions include deployment of Robots, Gantries, cobots, AGV s for efficient shop floor operation.

About Stratasys: Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing/3D printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM® and PolyJet™ 3D printers. The company's technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. The company's solutions has been providing customers with unmatched design freedom and manufacturing flexibility - reducing time-to-market and lowering development costs, while improving quality, designs and communications for 30 years. Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production. With more than 2,700 employees and 1200 granted or pending additive manufacturing patents, Stratasys has received more than 30 technology and leadership awards. Online at: www.stratasys.co.in, http://blog.stratasys.com PWR PWR.

