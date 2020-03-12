Left Menu
AI recruitment start-up Talview wins the "Best AI Application for Societal Impact" recognition at Microsoft's AI Awards 2.0

AI recruitment start-up, Talview, has received the prestigious "Best AI Application for Societal Impact" award in the partner category in the Microsoft AI Awards 2.0 for its part in a growing community development initiative.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 12-03-2020 15:30 IST
  Created: 12-03-2020 15:30 IST
Talview recognized at Microsoft's AI Awards 2.0. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): AI recruitment start-up, Talview, has received the prestigious "Best AI Application for Societal Impact" award in the partner category in the Microsoft AI Awards 2.0 for its part in a growing community development initiative. Talview has been recognized as a leader in bringing innovative AI solutions to HR and Talent Management at the Microsoft AI Awards for the second year.

Talview is one of the top Microsoft ISV partners and has built its Instahiring Experience platform using Microsoft Azure AI, machine learning and cognitive services. For corporate customers, Talview leverages the capabilities of Microsoft Azure to automate talent screening, video interviews, and securely proctor cognitive assessments for hiring decisions.

Talview won the recognition at AI Awards 2.0 for enabling its not-for-profit client, Head Held High Foundation, to simplify the process of conducting video interviews and assessments. Head Held High is a non-profit organization whose goal is to eradicate poverty and transform the face of India. Head Held High uses Talview's video interviewing and assessment platform to measure a person's workplace readiness and help transform their vision of who they can become.

The use of Talview's technology has enabled Head Held High to make a huge societal impact and empower students who are deprived of higher education to access better career options. Talview platforms also make candidates aware of AI technology and test how well they operate computers. "We're honoured to help Head Held High Foundation assess people in the communities they work in and give participants a better chance to become work-ready", said Sanjoe Jose, CEO of Talview.

"Our Talview Behavioral Insights tool is leveraged by world-class organizations to predict success in jobs across the world and it's also helping beat poverty in India", he added. "Talview is a great partner we hold in high esteem. Their technology gives us a powerful lens to see the potential for the underprivileged population and prepare them for the future with knowledge and skills-building training", said Murali Rao, Chief Mentor of Head Held High Foundation.

"AI for good has tremendous potential. AI can help us solve some of the world's toughest challenges and facilitate inclusive growth. It is very heartening to see Talview leverage Microsoft AI tools to develop a solution that will enable underprivileged youth to be part of the mainstream and build their careers and livelihood", said Dr Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft, congratulating Talview. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

