  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 16:38 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 16:38 IST
CRISIL's No.1 ULIP for 2020 - Edelweiss Tokio Life's Wealth Secure+

MUMBAI, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance emerged a leader in CRISIL's rankings for Unit Linked Insurance Plans, with Wealth Secure+ ranking no. 1 on the basis of its cost and portfolio performance. This ranking is the highest endorsement for Edelweiss Tokio Life's Wealth Secure+ given the fact that CRISIL is considered among the most trustworthy institutions in India for analysing the soundness and risks associated with a financial product or a company. These rankings enable customers in decision-making by benchmarking various saving plans on common evaluation criteria.

Edelweiss Tokio Life recently launched Wealth Secure+, which caters to varied customer needs - be it long term or short. The product offers flexibility to switch within funds and has no premium allocation charges. This ULIP plan comes with 4 plan-options such as Base, Life Partner, Child (Individual Life) and Child (Joint Life). Above all, one can switch between these options anytime they want during the policy term. The most noteworthy feature of the product is the 5 pay 5 stay option, which allows a customer to stay invested for as short as 5 years. This plan also allows you to stay covered until the age of 100 years and one can start investing in this with just Rs.1000 per month.

The product also offers a Limited Pay option, wherein, the customer can pay premiums during his earning years and get regular pay outs at a later stage with the Systematic Withdrawal Benefit option. About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, one of India's leading and diversified financial services companies and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, one of the oldest (over 138 years) and largest insurance companies in Japan. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals. This lineage brings together a deep understanding of customer needs and international expertise. The company is headquartered in Mumbai serving over 2.02 lakh customers through 43,681 personal finance advisors as on March 31, 2019, across 121 branches in 93 major cities.

Awards: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has been consistently recognized for its Product Innovation capabilities at several forums, namely Outlook Money Award for Best Life Insurer 2016, Golden Peacock Awards 2018, Golden Globe Tigers Awards and ET NOW - BFSI Awards for Best Product Innovation 2018, Times National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018, India Insurance Summit 2019 and Skoch Awards 2019. To learn more about Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, please visit www.edelweisstokio.in Follow Edelweiss Tokio Life on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edelweiss-tokio-life-insurance/?viewAsMember=true https://twitter.com/edelweiss_tokio https://www.instagram.com/edelweiss_tokio/ https://www.facebook.com/EdelweissTokioLife/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730323/ETLI_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

