FSTC Hyderabad pilot training facility inaugurated

  • PTI
  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:01 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:01 IST
Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC), a premier Aviation Training Establishment, on Thursday announced the inauguration of its new eight-bay pilot training facility here. The facility was formally inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, a release said here.

Three bays of this facility are already occupied by an A320neo, Bombardier Dash-8 and ATR72-600 simulator and with five simulators already positioned at FSTC's Gurugram facility, the number of simulators with the centre as on date are eight, according to the release. "The future of civil aviation in India remains bright. Investments in partnerships will hold the industry in good stead.

This facility is a great opportunity for Hyderabad and will result in a lot of business and training opportunities for the region," Rama Rao said. FSTC is a full flight simulation training company in the country with training facilities at Gurugram and Hyderabad.

In the last eight years, FSTC has clocked more than 1,00,000 simulator hours training in excess of 1,100 pilots, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

