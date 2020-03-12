Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI announces dollar-rupee sell-buy swaps as coronavirus spreads

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday decided to undertake six-month US dollar sell/buy swaps to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:48 IST
RBI announces dollar-rupee sell-buy swaps as coronavirus spreads
Mismatches in US dollar liquidity have become accentuated across the world.. Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday decided to undertake six-month US dollar sell/buy swaps to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market. The central bank said that financial markets worldwide are facing intense selling pressures on extreme risk aversion due to the spread of COVID-19 infections, compounded by the slump in international crude prices and a decline in bond yields in advanced economies.

"Flight to safety has led to a spike in volatility across all asset classes with several emerging market currencies experiencing downside pressures. Mismatches in US dollar liquidity have become accentuated across the world," it said. "On a review of current financial market conditions and taking into consideration the requirement of US dollars in the market, it has been decided to undertake six-month US dollar sell/buy swaps to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market," the RBI said in a statement.

The swaps will be conducted through the auction route in multiple tranches. The auctions will be multiple-price based, that is, successful bids will be accepted at their respective quoted premiums. To begin with, an amount of two billion US dollars will be offered on March 16. The RBI said it is closely and continuously monitoring the rapidly evolving global situation and spillovers.

"It stands ready to take all necessary measures to ensure that the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the Indian economy are mitigated and financial markets and institutions in India continue to function normally," it said. The level of forex reserves at 487.24 billion dollars as on March 6 remains comfortable to meet any exigency, said the RBI.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling drops to near five-month low on growing coronavirus turmoil

Sterling fell to a near five-month low against the U.S. dollar and euro on Thursday, weighed down by deepening market turmoil after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped restrictions on travel from Europe. The British currency received a shor...

Iran asks IMF for $5 bln emergency funding to fight coronavirus

Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund IMF for emergency funding to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the Islamic Republic hard, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.The escalating outbreak in Ira...

Nu-Shakti Ventures into E-commerce, Boosting Customer Reach

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, Mar 12 ANINewsVoir Nu-Shakti - a Royal DSM brand - has entered the burgeoning multitrillion-dollar e-commerce space by partnering with Flipkart and BigBasket. The brands nutritious, locally relevant, affordable foo...

Health Ministry's COVID-19 advisory leaves Indian badminton stars in dark

In the wake of Health Ministrys new advisory related to COVID-19, Indian badminton stars such as Parupalli Kashyap, Saina Nehwal have been put under dark and are left searching for answers. Both Nehwal and Kashyap have been knocked out from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020