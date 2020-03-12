Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sectoral indices crash over 9 pc; oil & gas tanks 9.82 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:42 IST
Sectoral indices crash over 9 pc; oil & gas tanks 9.82 pc

All BSE sectoral indices closed in red on Thursday due to broad based selling by jittery investors after the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a pandemic and the US imposed a ban on travellers from Europe. BSE oil & gas index was the top loser, cracking 9.82 per cent, while realty, basic materials, bankex plunged more than 9 per cent. Energy, bankex, finance, healthcare, industrials and IT indices also closed with losses.

As stocks crashed amid a global equity sell-off, investor wealth eroded by Rs 11,27,160.65 crore. Total market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE listed companies was Rs 1,25,86,398.07 crore at close. The m-cap of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,37,13,558.72 crore at close on Wednesday.

Besides, 2,265 companies declined while only 201 firms advanced and securities of 1,180 companies touched 52-week low values. Also, 546 companies hit the lower circuit on Thursday.

Global markets reeled after the World Health Organization (WHO) termed the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, and expressed deep concern over the "alarming levels of inaction". Following the announcement, the US imposed a ban on travellers from Europe, stoking fears of recession amid event cancellations and companies warnings. Besides a selloff in global equities, massive plunge in international oil prices and depreciating rupee added to the volatility, traders said.

Brent crude oil futures dropped 5.50 per cent to USD 33.82 per barrel. Domestic equity benchmark Sensex sank 2,919.26 points to close at 32,778.14, while the NSE Nifty cracked 868.25 points to settle at 9,590.15.

All Sensex components ended in the red. SBI was the top loser, followed by ONGC, Axis Bank, ITC, Titan, Bajaj Auto, TCS and IndusInd Bank. BSE smallcap index fell 8.72 per cent, while BSE MidCap index declined 7.84 per cent..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

Officials ordered the U.S. Capitol closed to much of the public on Thursday, one day after a staffer for a U.S. senator from Washington state tested positive for the coronavirus.Limited access to the Capitol would begin at 5 p.m. ET 2100 GM...

Soccer-UEFA summons clubs, FAs and players to discuss coronavirus impact

UEFA will hold a video conference meeting of all 55 football federations in Europe plus representatives of clubs, leagues and players to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on all football in the region including Euro 2020, it said Thursd...

Brazil's Bolsonaro being tested for coronavirus - Estado de S. Paulo

Brazils far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored and tested for coronavirus, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, without citing sources.Reuters was not able to confirm the information. Bolsonaro retur...

Romanian PM-designate renounces nomination-presidency

Romanias Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu abandoned his bid to become premier on Thursday, minutes before a scheduled parliamentary vote of confidence, the presidency said in a statement.The European Union state is ran by an interim cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020