Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus scare: International traffic at Bangalore airport down by 50pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:56 IST
Coronavirus scare: International traffic at Bangalore airport down by 50pc

Bangalore Airport has seen a 50 per cent dip in international traffic in March amid travel restrictions by a host of countries and subsequent flight cancellations due to coronavirus concerns. Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), in a statement on Thursday also said domestic passengers volume has also been squeezed by 2-4 per cent and it may dip further if the number of coronavirus cases go up further.

The number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 74 with the reporting of 14 fresh cases from various states as well as one foreign national, according to the Union Health Ministry. "Traffic at Bangalore Airport has been affected by the Coronavirus, like most other airports globally. International traffic has dropped by 20 per cent from normal levels (before COVID19 was detected) in February and almost by 50 per cent from normal levels in March," BIAL said in a statement.

Against an average daily international passenger volume of around 14,000-15,000, only around 6,000-7,000 international passengers are arriving at Bangalore airport per day, the statement added. Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the number of international passengers arriving at the country's airports has come down to around 62,000 per day from 70,000 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The count is expected to decline further to 40,000 following the fresh travel restrictions announced by the government on Wednesday. Although domestic traffic has not shown a dramatic drop, there is already an impact of up to 2-4 per cent on domestic travel.

"We expect to see a further decrease, if more cases emerge in India," the airport operator said. Bangalore International Airport connects to 57 domestic and 25 international destinations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

Officials ordered the U.S. Capitol closed to much of the public on Thursday, one day after a staffer for a U.S. senator from Washington state tested positive for the coronavirus.Limited access to the Capitol would begin at 5 p.m. ET 2100 GM...

Soccer-UEFA summons clubs, FAs and players to discuss coronavirus impact

UEFA will hold a video conference meeting of all 55 football federations in Europe plus representatives of clubs, leagues and players to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on all football in the region including Euro 2020, it said Thursd...

Brazil's Bolsonaro being tested for coronavirus - Estado de S. Paulo

Brazils far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored and tested for coronavirus, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, without citing sources.Reuters was not able to confirm the information. Bolsonaro retur...

Romanian PM-designate renounces nomination-presidency

Romanias Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu abandoned his bid to become premier on Thursday, minutes before a scheduled parliamentary vote of confidence, the presidency said in a statement.The European Union state is ran by an interim cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020