Left Menu
Development News Edition

StarLeaf launches of free-to-use collaboration services to support remote working

  • RealWire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:32 IST
StarLeaf launches of free-to-use collaboration services to support remote working

StarLeaf, the global provider of meeting room solutions and video conferencing services for enterprises, announced measures for supporting customers and new users to maintain business continuity and to enable remote working for all employees during the coronavirus crisis.

The plans involve a number of new product and service offerings including the introduction of a free version of its conferencing software, available globally, as well as providing customers with additional licensing flexibility to better support them during this crisis. This is alongside providing resources and increasing service capacity to meet increased demand.

The free version of StarLeaf is available worldwide and across all devices, requiring only an internet connection and an email address to get started. Users can then meet with anyone on video, anywhere. StarLeaf is also offering free trials of its fully-featured service available through its worldwide sales team and partner network.

For StarLeaf customers who may need to enable remote working for their entire workforce for an unknown length of time, StarLeaf has introduced new flexible conferencing license options. These new options provide customers with the ability to increase conferencing capacity as needed.

StarLeaf is also launching a new remote working hub to support users and customers with best practices and resources for working remotely.

On the plans, Mark Richer, StarLeaf CEO said, "we have always believed in the power of remote working and now this is becoming a reality for millions of people. These are testing times, during which StarLeaf is in a position to help. StarLeaf will support our customers by ensuring that they can continue to operate as near to normal as possible. In turn, our customers are able to meet their obligations to their employees by following the latest recommendations to allow and encourage remote working."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya Airways suspends flights to and from Rome, Geneva due to coronavirus

Kenya Airways has suspended flights to and from Rome and Geneva, the company said on Thursday, adding to a long list of airlines worldwide that have grounded flights or modified their services in response to the coronavirus outbreak....

British oil and gas body instigates travel restrictions at offshore platforms

Britains oil and gas sector association OGUK on Thursday banned people from travelling to offshore installations such as platforms if they have travelled to certain countries affected by the coronavirus in the previous 14 days.The ban comes...

BJP won't stake claim to form government in MP: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the BJP will not stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh. Reacting to rumours that Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government wont be able to complete its ...

Canada at risk from Russian, Chinese interference - security committee

Canadas democracy is at risk from interference by China and Russia, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government must do more to build up its defenses, a special security body said on Thursday.The national security and intelligence committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020