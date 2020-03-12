Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMW profits slump as legal woes, investment costs bite

  • PTI
  • |
  • Munich
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:26 IST
BMW profits slump as legal woes, investment costs bite

German carmaker BMW reported a 29-percent drop in profits in 2019 on Thursday, blaming heavy legal costs and high investments in a challenging economic environment. Despite record revenues of 104 billion euros (USD 115.4 billion), driven by strong sales of its highest-end models, net profit amounted to just 5.0 billion euros, the company said in a statement.

The drop comes despite a two percent increase in the number of cars sold. The figures took a big hit in first quarter from a 1.4-billion-euro provision set aside in connection with EU antitrust proceedings.

The European Commission has accused BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler of avoiding competition with each other on technologies that reduce harmful emissions. Investment in research and development, especially on electric models, also contributed to the drop in profits, as did the higher manufacturing costs from a growing proportion of electric vehicles.

For BMW, 8.6 percent of cars sold in the European Union in 2019 were electric or hybrid. The group aims to roughly double that figure by 2021. It also plans to offer 25 electrified models by the end of 2023, half of which will be fully electric.

Under new EU regulations, carmakers must limit their fleets to an average of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometre by 2021 or face hefty fines -- a target that will be impossible to achieve without clean-energy electric vehicles..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

COVID 19: ICC cancels board meeting, full meetings in May

The annual board meeting of the ICC scheduled in Dubai from March 26-29 will now be held via video conference call in the wake novel coronavirus pandemic. In light of the continued global spread of COVID-19, concerns expressed by Members an...

Ghana bans LGBT+ conference after Christian groups protest

By Kwasi Gyamfi Asiedu ACCRA, March 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ghanas government has said it will not allow a major gathering of LGBT activists to go ahead after an outcry from conservative Christian groups in the country.The conferenc...

'Dandi March' held at Ghaziabad collectorate

The district administration on Thursday held a Dandi March in the collectorate premises in a tribute to Mahatma GandhiThe officials took an oath that they would never show laxity in work, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said. Pande...

Rajasthan Housing Board (Amendment) Bill passed in Assembly

The Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday passed the Rajasthan Housing Board Amendment bill-2020 by voice vote. In the amendment bill, four new sections have been included which are for the recovery of sum due to the Board as arrears of land reve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020