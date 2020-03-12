Left Menu
Norwegian Air lays off half of staff over coronavirus

Norwegian Air Shuttle said Thursday it would temporarily lay off up to half its staff, following the drop in demand due to the novel coronavirus, adding that it was cancelling 4,000 flights

"Due to the extraordinary market situation as a result of the coronavirus... we must look at all possible measures to reduce costs. This unfortunately also includes temporary lay-offs of up to 50 percent of our employees and the number may increase," the company said in a statement.

